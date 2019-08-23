Bridgewater Associates LP Position in Transcanada (TRP) Has Trimmed by $3.08 Million as Shares Rose; D-E Shaw & Company Has Increased Oneok New (OKE) Holding by $10.09 Million

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 1462.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 146,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The hedge fund held 156,222 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 1.72M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 69,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 314,592 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.13 million, down from 384,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.69. About 1.07M shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT FIXES OPERATING, MAINTENANCE AND ADMINISTRATION COSTS AT $225 MLN FOR 2018 AND $230 MLN FOR 2019; 14/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – CAMERON LNG EXPORT FACILITY IS CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND SCHEDULED TO GO INTO SERVICE AT END OF 2019; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SEES NMML DECISION IN NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Transcanada’s Rating Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms A3 Rating; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS, EACH OF FOLLOWING 11 NOMINEES WERE ELECTED AS DIRECTORS OF TRANSCANADA; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NOVA GAS TRANSMISSION LTD WILL WORK WITH ITS SHIPPERS TO ADDRESS REQUIREMENTS PROVIDED BY NEB; 11/05/2018 – TransCanada withdraws proposal for program for Marketlink oil pipeline; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NEB ALSO PROVIDED GUIDANCE ON TOLLING PRINCIPLES TO BE APPLIED TO PROJECT; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT MAJOR CHANGE IN THROUGHPUT ON KEYSTONE ONCE PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS REMOVED -CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – TransCanada Is Said to Hold Investor Talks After Rating Warning

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $77.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 361,007 shares to 463,554 shares, valued at $11.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 116,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,953 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (Put) (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Partners Incorporated invested in 0% or 380 shares. Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Perella Weinberg Prns Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.26% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 979,300 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability reported 0.18% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Hanseatic Management reported 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). First Interstate National Bank & Trust, a Montana-based fund reported 597 shares. Guardian LP invested 0.2% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). First Manhattan invested 0% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Highstreet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.35% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 23,176 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Fdx Advsr owns 22,189 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 6,615 shares.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 456,210 shares to 2.84 million shares, valued at $245.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 25,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 671,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).