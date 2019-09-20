Bridgewater Associates LP Position in Cvs Health (CVS) Has Trimmed as Stock Declined; Holder Johnston Asset Management Raised Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 29.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 189,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 446,981 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.36M, down from 636,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $64.28. About 4.72 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 70,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.33 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $225.25M, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $469.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $180.01. About 11.00M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS TO BOOST FUNDRAISING TARGET TO AT LEAST $8 BILLION; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba to bulk up shopping list of Japanese products; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Financial has raised $10B, valuing the firm at $150B, compared with ~$60B; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth; 10/04/2018 – JACK MA’S ANT FINANCIAL TO RAISE $9 BLN; FUNDING COULD VALUE THE FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY FIRM AT CLOSE TO $150 BILLION – WSJ, CITING; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Investment Will Bring Total Investment in Lazada to $4 Billion; 13/04/2018 – Russian billionaire sells 49% stake in Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Alibaba co-founder; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Group sells health assets to HK-listed affiliate for $1.4bn

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $12.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 45,175 shares to 59,967 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 552,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 734,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Early Results of Maximum Tender Offers and Election of Early Settlement – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CVS, Mastercard And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 3 – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Offering Nearly 600 Free Wellness Screening Events in 12 Markets Across US – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.32 billion for 9.08 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deprince Race And Zollo Inc accumulated 315,962 shares. 79,122 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc. Leisure Capital Management holds 0.27% or 5,663 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc stated it has 38,867 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 109,166 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Tudor Inv Et Al owns 80,649 shares. Cullen Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 6,074 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resources reported 0.7% stake. 31,238 were reported by Homrich And Berg. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.3% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.10 million shares. Federated Pa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Berkshire Asset Limited Pa invested in 0.03% or 7,638 shares. 72,189 were accumulated by Pettyjohn Wood And White. Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rhenman And Prtn Asset Mngmt Ab has 2.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 343,768 shares.