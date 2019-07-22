Bridgewater Associates LP Position in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Has Lowered by $4.93 Million as Market Value Rose; Cadian Capital Management LP Position in Gtt Communications (GTT) Has Trimmed by $2.54 Million as Valuation Declined

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 78.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 74,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 20,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $746.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $13.36. About 567,965 shares traded or 4.78% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 46.98% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 17/05/2018 – GTT: RENEWAL OF BERTEROTTIERE IN FUNCTIONS OF CHAIRMAN, CEO; 27/03/2018 – GTT WINS SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN LNG TANKS; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest $175 Million in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Gtt’s B2 Cfr, Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S B2 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING UNCHANGED BY MOODY’S; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns GTT Communications, Inc. First-Time ‘B’ IDR; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REV. EU64.2M; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HHI TO EQUIP A NEW LNG CARRIER; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – VESSELS WILL BE BUILT ON BEHALF OF A EUROPEAN SHIPOWNER; 26/04/2018 – GTT Announces Earnings Call for First Quarter 2018

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 55,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 240,057 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.50 million, down from 295,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $91.65. About 722,150 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Add Train Crews in Western Canada; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 588,389 shares to 2.17 million shares, valued at $141.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 622,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Analysts await GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 92.86% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.42 per share. After $-0.28 actual EPS reported by GTT Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -89.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “36 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; Greenbrier Misses Q3 Expectations – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “45 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “GTT to Acquire KPN International – Business Wire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.17 per share. CNI’s profit will be $907.56M for 18.18 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.18% EPS growth.