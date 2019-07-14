Bridgewater Associates LP Maintains Stake in Bank Amer (BAC); Dave & Buster’s Entertainmen (PLAY) Position Maintained by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 8.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 12,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 146,634 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, up from 134,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 28.71M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 27/04/2018 – Lilly to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 04/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S MEYER: U.S. CONSUMER WILL BOUNCE BACK IN 2Q; 08/05/2018 – Allergan Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 45% This Year, BofA Leads; 15/05/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 18/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: US gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 25/05/2018 – Markets Have Become More Savvy on Risk, Says BofA’s Sharma (Video); 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Head of Global Capital Markets AJ Murphy Departing; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 28% in 2018, BofA Leads

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainmen (PLAY) by 61.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 225,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 594,860 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.67M, up from 368,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dave & Buster’s Entertainmen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $41.08. About 1.39 million shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has risen 36.91% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys 1.5% of Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 417,000 shares to 855,808 shares, valued at $14.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adtalem Global Education Inc Common by 38,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 311,601 shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.