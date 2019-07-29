Bridgewater Associates LP Lowered Its Holding in Torchmark (TMK) by $719,361; Capital City Trust Company Cut Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $497,601

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company sold 4,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,274 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 61,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 8,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,592 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $458,000, down from 14,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $92.93. About 629,836 shares traded or 42.49% up from the average. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 2.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK); 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q EPS $1.49; 16/04/2018 – Torchmark Corp expected to post earnings of $1.45 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Trust Na stated it has 3.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Contravisory Investment Management Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 583 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America Incorporated holds 3.48% or 312,242 shares in its portfolio. Mengis Management Inc accumulated 65,801 shares. Hemenway Limited Liability Corp holds 2.51% or 131,900 shares in its portfolio. 24.46M were reported by Magellan Asset Mngmt Ltd. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 16,378 shares. The Utah-based Albion Grp Ut has invested 2.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 303,841 were accumulated by Norris Perne & French Llp Mi. Moreno Evelyn V reported 103,964 shares. Moreover, Weiss Asset Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Columbus Hill Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 2.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 253,403 shares. Summit Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Endurance Wealth accumulated 25,113 shares. Founders Financial Limited Com reported 2,336 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Wall Street Has Such High Expectations for Microsoft Earnings and Guidance – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: Great Growth, Great Positioning, Fully Valued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bull lifts MSFT target before earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Survey Doesn’t Bode Well for Slack – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited has 0.04% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 2,480 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt invested in 23,900 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) has 0.01% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 145 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 15,000 shares. New Amsterdam Prns invested 0.12% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 138,182 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). D E Shaw & Co has 0% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 5,714 shares. Amer Century accumulated 0.04% or 492,557 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Synovus Fincl reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Moreover, Denali Advsrs Llc has 0.23% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Com Ltd has invested 0.01% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Korea Investment Corp invested 0.04% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK).

Analysts await Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 6.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.59 per share. TMK’s profit will be $186.90M for 13.67 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Torchmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 373,184 shares to 792,697 shares, valued at $21.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 20,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).