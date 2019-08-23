Bridgewater Associates LP Lifted Its Position in F5 Networks (FFIV) by $15.32 Million as Stock Value Declined; Store Cap (STOR) Holder Echo Street Capital Management Lowered Its Stake as Share Value Rose

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 78.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 231,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 63,109 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 294,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 828,095 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 1882.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 98,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The hedge fund held 103,448 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23M, up from 5,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $129.35. About 277,462 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce stated it has 2.13 million shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,221 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Pettee Investors holds 0.66% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) or 31,155 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 376,191 shares stake. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Ltd Liability Co has 2.27% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 128,732 shares. C Wide Group Inc Holding A S invested in 0.02% or 56,755 shares. Hilton Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 120 shares stake. Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 11,298 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 6,100 shares. 1.54M are owned by Resolution Capital Ltd. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co invested 0.08% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 1,727 shares.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 162,273 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $25.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 351,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 103,644 shares to 33,436 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 182,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,289 shares, and cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 26,080 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. M&T Bankshares reported 0.01% stake. Pnc Financial Ser Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Piedmont Inv owns 5,289 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors holds 0.3% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 15,681 shares. Bridgewater Assoc LP holds 0.1% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 103,448 shares. 122,665 were accumulated by Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Saturna Capital invested in 2,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs holds 1.00 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.26% or 114,146 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 36,616 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Norinchukin National Bank The invested 0.02% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Cibc Ww Mkts Inc has 0.01% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 10,347 shares. Matarin Lc stated it has 19,476 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap reported 18,510 shares.