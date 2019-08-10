Bridgewater Associates LP Lifted Its Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Stake by $13.28 Million; Cypress Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Apple Computer (AAPL) by $12.74 Million

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 390.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 632,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The hedge fund held 794,178 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.69 million, up from 161,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.2. About 2.48M shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 16/03/2018 – PRWeek Names Weber Shandwick Agency of the Year for Fourth Consecutive Year at 2018 U.S. Awards; 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO BBB+ FROM BBB BY FITCH; 18/04/2018 – McCann Health Launches First-Of-Its Kind Global Scientific Council; 05/04/2018 – Lee Anderson-Brooke Joins Weber Shandwick to Lead Technology & Corporate Across West Coast Operations; 02/05/2018 – Interpublic Group: .@303MullenLowe partners with Perth Children’s Hospital on a “Big News For Kids”; 02/05/2018 – McCann Creative Work Recognized at Global D&AD As Most Awarded Campaign in Show’s History; 15/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Acquires Brazilian Digital Agency Cappuccino, Bolstering Content & Digital Capabilities across Latin America; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES – MANAGEMENT SUCCESSION SEES MICHAEL KOZIOL NAMED GLOBAL CEO OF HUGE (NOT FOR ENTIRE CO) AS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE; 27/04/2018 – Ad firm lnterpublic’s revenue rises 5 pct; 23/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Launches CultureShift to Help Companies Build & Define Corporate Cultures in Times of Change

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 87.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 67,390 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,965 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, down from 77,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $928.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Apple (AAPL) Q3 2019 Earnings Preview: iPhone & China Sales – Nasdaq" on July 11, 2019

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard High Dvd Yld Etf (VYM) by 8,895 shares to 50,572 shares, valued at $4.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 29,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca invested 7.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mcmillion Mngmt reported 46,227 shares. Oakwood Ltd Liability Ca holds 4.52% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 56,755 shares. Gibraltar Cap Mngmt has 8.59% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 45,031 shares. Wills Group Inc Inc has invested 4.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Llc holds 2.92% or 23,485 shares in its portfolio. Peloton Wealth Strategists accumulated 2,600 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Liberty Capital Management Incorporated holds 3.07% or 32,037 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gamble Jones Counsel has 2.77% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rockshelter Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 44,915 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Lc holds 2.76% or 111,973 shares. Boyer Corporon Wealth Mngmt Limited Co reported 2.06% stake. Reliance Tru Com Of Delaware invested in 40,396 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Parsec owns 269,991 shares or 3.26% of their US portfolio.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 87,368 shares to 54,358 shares, valued at $4.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 576,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,145 shares, and cut its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Corp holds 86,017 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.57% stake. Fenimore Asset Mngmt invested in 13,500 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc reported 253,300 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Svcs Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). 378,626 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.5% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) or 182,187 shares. Asset One Limited holds 0.02% or 197,484 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Amalgamated Bank & Trust owns 0.04% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 80,365 shares. Cibc World Markets Corporation holds 0.06% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) or 372,130 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 626,702 are owned by Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0% or 163 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 130,461 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $399,976 activity. THOMAS DAVID M bought 8,650 shares worth $199,988.