Bridgewater Associates LP Lifted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $2.05 Million; Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Cut Paychex (PAYX) Holding as Stock Rose

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 50.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 148,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 148,146 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88M, down from 296,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $85.72. About 1.31M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 38,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 636,180 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.31 million, up from 597,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $57.54. About 9.59 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Okta Inc by 5,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 327,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 8,038 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Victory Mgmt invested in 233,144 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Vanguard Group Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 25.97M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 22,243 shares stake. United Asset Strategies holds 0.27% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 14,523 shares. Payden Rygel invested in 308,500 shares or 1.81% of the stock. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 486,749 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset As owns 35,283 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cumberland Ptnrs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 7,500 shares. Commerce Commercial Bank invested in 0.16% or 168,412 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 56 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dillon And reported 3.57% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 343,256 are owned by Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Thomas Story And Son Lc has 0.64% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $6.43 million activity. Shares for $749,800 were sold by Vossler Jennifer R. on Wednesday, February 13. 50,000 shares were sold by MUCCI MARTIN, worth $3.62 million on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,898 are held by Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Hayek Kallen Invest Mngmt owns 12,750 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 30,827 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,721 shares. Stoneridge Investment Prtnrs Ltd invested in 2.12% or 133,590 shares. Court Place Advsrs stated it has 24,553 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Andra Ap stated it has 76,700 shares. Inr Advisory Svcs Lc holds 0% or 24 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Signaturefd Llc holds 4,904 shares. Staley Advisers Inc holds 815,059 shares. Moreover, Hills Bancorp has 0.62% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hourglass Limited Liability Corp reported 8,153 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.71% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769. $531,800 worth of stock was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. 4,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $233,080 on Friday, March 1. Shares for $10.73 million were sold by MERLO LARRY J.