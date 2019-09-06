Bridgewater Associates LP Lifted By $7.99 Million Its Regions Finl New (RF) Position; Rpt Realty (RPT) Shorts Up By 0.23%

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased Regions Finl Corp New (RF) stake by 333.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgewater Associates Lp acquired 570,588 shares as Regions Finl Corp New (RF)’s stock rose 5.01%. The Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 741,587 shares with $10.49M value, up from 170,999 last quarter. Regions Finl Corp New now has $14.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 1.92M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C, EST. 31C; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C; 09/04/2018 – Regions Earns Fannie Mae STAR Recognition for Assisting Homeowners and Excellence in Mortgage Servicing; 10/04/2018 – Regions Chief Governance Officer Elected to Board of a Leading Advocate for Strong Corporate Governance; 12/04/2018 – Regions Financial Makes Equity Investment In Lender Price

Rpt Realty (NYSE:RPT) had an increase of 0.23% in short interest. RPT’s SI was 6.88M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.23% from 6.87M shares previously. With 531,800 avg volume, 13 days are for Rpt Realty (NYSE:RPT)’s short sellers to cover RPT’s short positions. The SI to Rpt Realty’s float is 8.78%. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.74. About 64,049 shares traded. RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) has declined 6.06% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.06% the S&P500. Some Historical RPT News: 03/05/2018 – Ramco-Gershenson 1Q Rev $62.7M; 24/05/2018 – RAMCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET 225.6M RUPEES VS 141.5M; 03/05/2018 – RAMCO-GERSHENSON PROPERTIES TRUST – IS NOT AFFIRMING OR UPDATING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE ASSUMPTIONS AT THIS TIME; 12/04/2018 – RAMCO-GERSHENSON PROPERTIES TRUST – BOARD OF TRUSTEES SELECTED BRIAN HARPER AS CO’S NEXT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – RAMCO INDUSTRIES LTD RAMC.NS – QTRLY EXCEPTIONAL ITEM WAS 126.5 MLN RUPEES; 02/05/2018 – Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Unveils New Corporate Brand; 08/05/2018 – RAMCO SYSTEMS LTD RMCS.NS SAYS UNIT GETS FIVE YEAR MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR PAYROLL MANAGED SERVICES DEAL; 23/05/2018 – RAMCO CEMENTS LTD TRCE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 3 RUPEES PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – Ramco-Gershenson Names New Chief Executive; 24/05/2018 – RAMCO INDUSTRIES LTD RAMC.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 0.50 RUPEES PER SHARE

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $969.99 million. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 84.93 P/E ratio. It primary business is the ownership and management of regional dominant and urban-oriented, infill shopping centers.

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) stake by 45,739 shares to 211,056 valued at $8.11 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) stake by 181,635 shares and now owns 375,118 shares. Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Regions Financial (NYSE:RF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Regions Financial has $18 highest and $1700 lowest target. $17.50’s average target is 17.14% above currents $14.94 stock price. Regions Financial had 11 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $18 target in Monday, April 22 report. SunTrust maintained Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) rating on Tuesday, August 27. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $1700 target.