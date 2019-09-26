Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Holding in Marathon Pete (MPC); Needham Investment Management Has Raised Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Position

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 69.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 51,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 126,174 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.05M, up from 74,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.42% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $60.15. About 16.54 million shares traded or 173.96% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS GOVT SHOULD RESTRAIN DOMESTIC BORROWING; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Comments After March Rate Decision (Text); 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS FOOD INFLATION IS MODERATING SLOWLY; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 21/03/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO MOVE TO OSLO MAIN BOARD FROM AXESS; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS ON MPC MEETING CHANGE ON WEBSITE; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE PLANS TO VOTE ON MPC NOMINEES TODAY: ORDER PAPER; 26/03/2018 – Ghana MPC Statement on Rate Cut to 18%: Bank of Ghana Link; 25/03/2018 – ORR: RBNZ AND ADVISORY PANEL AGAINST TREASURY OFFICIAL ON MPC

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 177,200 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.86M, up from 162,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.29. About 344,340 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 34.70% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Total Operations Traffic Up 6.1%; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: Revenue Passenger Miles Up 7.1%; 09/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS SAYS MARCH 2018 LOAD FACTOR WAS 86.5%, UP 1.5 PTS; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Sees FY Capacity Up 5% to 8%; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Load Factor 85.2% Vs 84%; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: April Capacity Up 7.3%; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 30/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Average Fuel Cost $2.04 Per Gallo

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $303.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) by 145,000 shares to 668,000 shares, valued at $10.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,000 shares, and cut its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN).

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $12.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 88,320 shares to 201,946 shares, valued at $19.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 19,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,530 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).