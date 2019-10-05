Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Holding in Continental Resources (CLR); New Mountain Vantage Advisers Continues to Hold Stake in Lkq (LKQ)

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 367.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 65,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The hedge fund held 83,616 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52 million, up from 17,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 5.95M shares traded or 110.46% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N PRESIDENT JACK STARK SAYS OIL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA’S BAKKEN ‘ARE PRODUCING AT UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS’; 20/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CO TOP PICK IN OIL & GAS EXPLORATION IN NORTH AMERICA; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON; 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 81.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 2.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 4.70 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.18M, up from 2.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.51. About 1.03M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Co Ma invested in 0.03% or 2.98 million shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt has 289,859 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 35,327 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Reinhart Partners has 966,637 shares. Amg Funds Ltd holds 0.73% or 25,729 shares. Villere St Denis J And Ltd stated it has 2.26 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 85,229 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 467,043 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 75,152 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The California-based Aperio has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Peddock Capital Advisors Limited Liability owns 20,129 shares. Montag A And Associate reported 0.14% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Fishman Jay A Limited Mi reported 0% stake.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About LKQ Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LKQ) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Sell LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Consumer – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “ValueAct Capital Shows New 5.2% Active Stake in LKQ Corporation (LKQ) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $2.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 1.83M shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $83.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 33,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 979,500 shares, and cut its stake in Perspecta Inc.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $12.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 5,575 shares to 4,433 shares, valued at $368,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 26.08M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47.55M shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.51 million activity. Shares for $39,880 were bought by McNabb John T II.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold CLR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 66.73 million shares or 7.77% less from 72.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corporation has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 621,244 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World Inc has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc accumulated 0% or 4,626 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc owns 73,320 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.04% or 43,249 shares. Moreover, Ls Inv Advsr has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 1,498 shares. 17,041 are held by Wesbanco State Bank Inc. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,092 shares. Huber Management Llc holds 76,400 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Services reported 779 shares. Bessemer Gp invested in 21,595 shares or 0% of the stock.