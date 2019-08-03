Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Holding in Conocophillips (COP); Inca Investments Continues to Hold Holding in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB)

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 1.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 7.55 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.52M, up from 5.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 28.34 million shares traded or 51.94% up from the average. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 12/03/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES ITAU’S IDRS TO ‘BB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; ASSIGNS ‘; 15/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS NO PLANS FOR OTHER PERP BOND ISSUANCE THIS YEAR: CFO; 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL6.39B; 14/03/2018 – ITAU-XP DEAL APPROVED W/RESTRICTIONS BY BRAZIL’S ANTITRUST BODY; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 05/03/2018 BRF REMOVED FROM ITAU BBA’S EQUITY BUY LIST; IOCHPE ADDED; 12/04/2018 – Brazil’s Banco do Brasil to expand credit cards to non-clients; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 16/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS BANK CUTTING INTEREST RATES IN SOME PERSONAL LOANS

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 36,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 203,575 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.59 million, up from 166,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 7.38M shares traded or 20.55% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 10/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Disrupts PDVSA’s Exports (Video); 08/05/2018 – CONOCO HAS NOT YET SEIZED ANY ASSETS IN CURACAO AS A RESULT OF DISPUTE WITH PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 16/05/2018 – RPT ANALYSIS-For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 06/05/2018 – Report on Business: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 05/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, April 26; 27/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips’ Outlook Brightens with $5.5 Billion in Spending for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/05/2018 – COP SEES FY 10+% OUTPUT GROWTH/DEBT-ADJ. SHR, 5+% MARGIN GROWTH; 07/05/2018 – New attachment order by Conoco expected in Curacao in coming days; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SEEKING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN UNITED STATES, ASIA AND CARIBBEAN; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 10, 2018

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $583.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) by 303,733 shares to 827,058 shares, valued at $42.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 198,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 948,697 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (NYSE:KOF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup owns 865,813 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Greatmark Invest Partners invested in 29,560 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0.09% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Goodman Fincl Corp invested in 12,113 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Petrus Trust Lta reported 3,615 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 82,117 were reported by Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company. The California-based Skba Limited Liability has invested 0.98% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Aviance Capital Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Amer Rech Mgmt owns 11,173 shares. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 7,920 shares. Clearbridge reported 5,577 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1St Source National Bank & Trust reported 0.12% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Corecommodity Management Ltd stated it has 0.52% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 11,570 were accumulated by Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 38,620 shares to 156,702 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 394,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,851 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).