Bridgewater Associates LP Increased Its New York Cmnty Bancorp (NYCB) Position; Antero Resources (AR)’s Sentiment Is 1.03

Antero Resources Corp (AR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 123 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 119 reduced and sold their equity positions in Antero Resources Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 275.78 million shares, down from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Antero Resources Corp in top ten positions was flat from 7 to 7 for the same number . Sold All: 53 Reduced: 66 Increased: 67 New Position: 56.

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYCB) stake by 159.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgewater Associates Lp acquired 71,754 shares as New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYCB)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 116,774 shares with $1.35M value, up from 45,020 last quarter. New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc now has $5.35B valuation. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 886,118 shares traded. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has risen 6.46% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Conference

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $437,789 activity. Dahya Hanif also bought $43,148 worth of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) on Thursday, May 9. Shares for $394,641 were bought by CIAMPA DOMINICK.

Among 2 analysts covering New York Community Banc (NYSE:NYCB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. New York Community Banc has $11.5 highest and $11.5000 lowest target. $11.50’s average target is 0.44% above currents $11.45 stock price. New York Community Banc had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11 to “Underweight”. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold NYCB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 285.75 million shares or 6.69% less from 306.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) stake by 431,472 shares to 674,925 valued at $18.87M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) stake by 251,777 shares and now owns 59,174 shares. Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) was reduced too.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc holds 12.29% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation for 21.11 million shares. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University owns 6.69 million shares or 8.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. has 7.92% invested in the company for 4.04 million shares. The Bahamas-based Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. has invested 7.14% in the stock. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 11.94 million shares.

The stock increased 3.78% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.57. About 3.18M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (AR) has declined 77.36% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 616,000 net acres of gas and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It has a 1.51 P/E ratio. It also owned and operated 213 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; and 113 miles of low-pressure, high-pressure, and condensate pipelines in the Utica Shale.