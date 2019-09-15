Bridgewater Associates LP Holding in Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Lifted by $11.02 Million; As Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Inca Investments Upped Its Position

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 768.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 69,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The hedge fund held 78,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.51M, up from 9,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $153.93. About 1.42 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) by 2114.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 4.16 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The institutional investor held 4.35 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.74M, up from 196,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.15. About 15.15M shares traded or 11.17% up from the average. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 14/03/2018 – RPT-INTERVIEW-Brazil’s Bradesco eyes more branch closures -CEO; 13/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Bradesco eyes closing up to 200 branches this year -CEO; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO CEO SEES LITTLE IMPACT FROM CHANGE IN DEBIT CARD FEES; 26/04/2018 – Banco Bradesco 1Q Net BRL5.1B; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Bradesco Seguros and Sul America Following Sovereign Downgrade; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms ‘BB-/B’ And ‘brAA-/brA-1+’ Rtgs On Banco Bradesco; 04/04/2018 – BRASIL BROKERS SIGNS 3-YEAR PARTNERSHIP W/BRADESCO; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO IS FOCUSED ON CREDIT PORTFOLIO EXPANSION: CEO; 19/03/2018 – BRADESCO: BCB APPROVES BRL8B CAPITAL INCREASE; 04/04/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO CEO LAZARI SAYS GROWTH ON LOANS VOLUME TO COMPENSATE FOR FALLING INTEREST RATES IN BRAZIL

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $12.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 45.87M shares to 25.71 million shares, valued at $1.10B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 125,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,507 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold SPG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 536 shares. Savant Capital Lc owns 2,746 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial Incorporated owns 622,750 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 5,843 shares. Ar Asset Incorporated invested in 15,700 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 598,234 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 120,347 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 55,412 shares. Sei Investments owns 329,346 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. World Asset accumulated 26,104 shares or 0.2% of the stock. New York-based Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.18% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Co reported 1,806 shares stake. Corda Inv Mngmt Lc stated it has 113,687 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 8,446 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $566.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 282,520 shares to 5.14M shares, valued at $37.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 195,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.93M shares, and cut its stake in Loma Negra Corp.