Bridgewater Associates LP Holding in Comerica (CMA) Increased as Share Value Declined; Circor Intl (CIR) Stake Has Raised by Sei Investments Company

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 64.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 50,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 129,744 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.51 million, up from 78,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $70.67. About 3.44M shares traded or 93.83% up from the average. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 25.60% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Net Interest Income Higher Vs. 1Q; 21/03/2018 – Comerica Bank Raises Prime Rate; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA SEES HIGHER 2Q AND YR AVERAGE LOANS; 22/03/2018 – Comerica Bank Announces Its 2018 Power Networking Events; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Announces Dividend Increase And Results From Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q EFFICIENCY RATIO 56.3%; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $549 MLN VS $470 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Comerica Bank Selects Steve Richins to Lead its Arizona Market; 09/03/2018 Morgan Rector to be Named Comerica Bank’s California Market President; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Provision for Credit Losses Higher Vs. 1Q

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Circor Intl Inc (CIR) by 890.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 15,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,912 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $528,000, up from 1,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Circor Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $770.86M market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $38.74. About 311,147 shares traded or 9.39% up from the average. CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has declined 35.07% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CIR News: 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 32C; 04/05/2018 – CIRCOR Mexico Earns API Certifications for Quality Management; 25/04/2018 – CIRCOR International Announces Availability of Historical Segment Information Reflecting Previously Announced Organizational Realignment; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q REV. $275.6M, EST. $269.3M; 10/04/2018 – CIRCOR Aerospace & Defense California Receives AS9100 Rev D Certification; 23/04/2018 – DJ CIRCOR International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIR); 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR SAYS FOUR-YEAR SWAP FIXED NOTIONAL VALUE OF $400.0 MLN, MATURITY DATE APRIL 12, 2022 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Rev $275M-$285M; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 54c

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $240,364 activity.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 1.02M shares to 462,620 shares, valued at $21.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) by 87,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 418,220 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

More notable recent Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Comerica, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Comerica Bank’s Texas Index Improves – PRNewswire” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Raymond James Downgrades Comerica, Says Q1 Report Not As Good As It Looks – Benzinga” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) were released by: Csrwire.com and their article: “Records Set at Annual Comerica Shred Day in Southeast Michigan – CSRwire.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CMA shares while 167 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 123.21 million shares or 4.56% less from 129.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp has 943 shares. Natl Co Tx owns 19,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 262,304 shares. Washington Bank reported 1,543 shares stake. Department Mb Commercial Bank N A has 0% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). The Illinois-based Pl Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.21% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 13,514 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc reported 67,661 shares stake. 3,730 are held by Argent Tru. Stifel Financial invested in 0.03% or 128,618 shares. Cibc World Mkts stated it has 33,863 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 87,803 are owned by Raymond James & Assocs. Lenox Wealth Management, Ohio-based fund reported 25 shares. Baystate Wealth Llc holds 0.01% or 1,236 shares. Balyasny Asset has 0.12% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CIR shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.69% more from 21.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 11,825 shares. State Street Corp invested in 490,315 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) for 26,528 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has 16,328 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors reported 17 shares. Wilen Inv Management reported 9,842 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 528 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.01% in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). 5,979 were reported by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 1.78M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% stake. Primecap Management Ca reported 354,000 shares stake. Pnc Finance Ser Grp reported 2,182 shares or 0% of all its holdings.