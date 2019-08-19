Bridgewater Associates LP Has Upped Its Holding in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by $10.08 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Seaspan (SSW) Stock Price Rose, Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Upped Its Position

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 88.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 373,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The hedge fund held 792,697 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.65M, up from 419,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $19.98. About 1.18M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Seaspan Corp (SSW) by 99.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 38.46 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The hedge fund held 77.16 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $670.48 million, up from 38.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Seaspan Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 474,787 shares traded. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 21.27% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 20/04/2018 – Seaspan: Mark Chu to Step Down as General Counsel and Chief Operating Officer, Effective Aug. 31; 09/04/2018 – Seaspan CFO David Spivack to Leave Co. to Pursue Other Interests; 14/05/2018 – Seaspan Marine announces multi-million dollar investment in marine training program; 09/04/2018 – SEASPAN REPORTS CHANGE IN CFO; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN CORP. SSW IS TAKING OVER COLLECTION OF SHIPPING VESSELS FROM CARLYLE GROUP,OTHER INVESTORS IN $450 MILLION DEAL – WSJ CITING; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN BUYS GREATER CHINA INTERMODAL INVESTMENTS LLC; 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared Internationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Z; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Closes on a $100M Secured Credit Facility From Citi; 09/04/2018 – Ship-leasing Company Seaspan Corp. Taps 29-Year-Old as New CFO; 31/05/2018 – FAIRFAX IS SAID TO PREPARE NEW $500M INVESTMENT IN SEASPAN

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $173,872 activity. The insider Koenig Emery N. bought 2,089 shares worth $50,022. 1,000 shares were bought by Isaacson Mark J., worth $23,550 on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has invested 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 75,639 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Inc has 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 426,278 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Blair William Il holds 10,521 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company holds 68,662 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership reported 792,697 shares stake. 133,263 are held by First Manhattan. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Bryn Mawr Tru reported 0.43% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Voloridge Limited holds 108,472 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 15,505 are held by Kentucky Retirement Sys. 19,108 are held by Cim Investment Mangement.