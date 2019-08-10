Bridgewater Associates LP Has Upped Bb&T (BBT) Holding by $4.86 Million as Valuation Rose; As Raymond James Financial (RJF) Share Price Declined, Private Capital Management Boosted by $11.89 Million Its Holding

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 277.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 105,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 143,814 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69M, up from 38,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 2.73M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500.

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) by 5308.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 148,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The institutional investor held 151,435 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.18 million, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $76.73. About 937,976 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

More notable recent Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Raymond James Financial to acquire M&A firm – bizjournals.com” published on January 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Our Take On Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:RJF) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raymond James Financial Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Veteran Raymond James CFO to retire after 32 years in post – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe & Rusling Inc has invested 0% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.03% or 18,906 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.02% or 24,884 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Employees Retirement System Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 26,000 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab reported 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Ltd has invested 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Quantitative Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) or 3,000 shares. Elk Creek Prns Ltd stated it has 0.31% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). 7,047 are owned by Jefferies Group. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Com invested 0.06% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Westwood Group holds 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) or 12,599 shares. British Columbia invested in 36,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.04% or 10,800 shares.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quinstreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 417,420 shares to 3.44M shares, valued at $46.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spartannash Co. (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 148,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Dirtt Environmental Solutions (DRTTF).

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “BB&T shareholders approve merger of equals with SunTrust – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SunTrust Banks: BB&T Merger Provides Favorable Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BB&T declares $0.45 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “BB&T and SunTrust Announce $60 Billion Truist Bank Community Benefits Plan – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 511,102 shares to 363,078 shares, valued at $17.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 236,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,398 shares, and cut its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skba Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 7,700 shares. Anchor Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.42% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Com owns 102,003 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Dodge & Cox stated it has 18.21 million shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Horan Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 2,750 shares. Legal And General Gp Pcl holds 0.13% or 4.84 million shares. 15,573 are owned by Schmidt P J Invest Management Inc. Bangor Commercial Bank reported 26,448 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Co invested in 473,699 shares. Boston Ptnrs stated it has 5.74M shares. Guardian Life Of America has invested 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Bahl And Gaynor reported 2.45% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Federated Incorporated Pa invested in 28,011 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank invested in 135,798 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo has invested 0.38% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.