Bridgewater Associates LP Has Trimmed Stake in Wabtec (WAB) as Shares Rose; Westpac Banking Holds Position in Whirlpool (WHR)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 1,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 13,088 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 billion, up from 11,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $129.17. About 426,087 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Expects Completed Cost Reduction Initiatives to Deliver $150M Net Benefit in 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whirlpool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHR); 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Gets Lesson That Some Trump Tariffs Are Good, Some Not; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By $0.05; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS TO EXECUTE SHARE REPURCHASES OF APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN FORM OF A MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool at EuroCucina 2018: Four Exceptional Brands, One Vision of Excellence; 18/04/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 7.4 pct yr/yr in March – AHAM; 24/04/2018 – Fitch: Whirlpool’s Ratings Unaffected by Pending Sale of Its Embraco Compressor Business; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool is Presenting #SensingYourWorld Campaign at Fuorisalone; 30/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS RESULTS OF MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 69.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 24,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The hedge fund held 11,197 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $825,000, down from 36,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $62.31. About 4.20 million shares traded or 101.32% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL TARG; 21/05/2018 – GE: WABTEC CHAIRMAN NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXEC CHAIR; 15/05/2018 – Wabtec Shareholders Approve Company Proposals At Annual Meeting; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 04/04/2018 – Antitrust Alert: Frank LLP Notifies Former Employees of an Investigation Involving Possible Antitrust Violations by Rail Equipment Manufacturers Knorr-Bremse AG and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.84, REV VIEW $4.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1,267 shares to 76,410 shares, valued at $13.68B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 44,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,788 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia-based Palladium Prtn Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 12,377 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 2,465 shares. Primecap Management Ca holds 0.76% or 7.75 million shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Lc owns 29,699 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cibc World Markets holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 8,425 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 2,186 shares. Regions Fin accumulated 1,145 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com reported 700 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) invested in 0.02% or 2,035 shares. Csat Inv Advisory L P, a Michigan-based fund reported 241 shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Daiwa Secs reported 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 5,565 shares. Compton Cap Mngmt Ri has 5,680 shares.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Whirlpool Trades Sharply Higher On Q1 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on April 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan sees tariffs hurting S&P 500 earnings in 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Whirlpool (WHR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Whirlpool sets out long-term goals – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Whirlpool Corporation named a leading company on 2019 Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Share Price Is Down 27% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Wabtec Announces Pricing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Common Dividend, Announces Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec Announces Launch of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,486 are owned by Da Davidson. Utd Advisers Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0% or 37,362 shares. Park Natl Corp Oh has 5,503 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 155,800 shares. Sphera Funds Mgmt Limited accumulated 40,000 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Cushing Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 51,091 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 317 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Incorporated reported 6 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 10 shares. Fmr invested 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 114 were reported by Old Second National Bank Of Aurora. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0.05% or 284,496 shares.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 38,770 shares to 636,180 shares, valued at $34.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 124,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).