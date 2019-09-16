Bridgewater Associates LP Has Raised Its Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Stake by $2.43 Million; Stock Price Declined; Coastline Trust Co Has Cut Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) Holding by $365,400; Stock Rose

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 5,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 19,780 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40 million, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 175.02% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC); 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 12/04/2018 – TGS-NOPEC Geophysical: TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 18/05/2018 – SOCGEN TO GAUGE BANK APPETITE FOR THE FUNDRAISING THIS MONTH

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 398.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 37,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 47,409 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04 million, up from 9,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.6. About 488,932 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees 1Q Charges of 39c/Shr; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO: SOME ITEMS WILL REDUCE 1Q FFO/SHR BY 37C; 06/04/2018 – Caleb Melby: BREAKING: Vornado says they have a handshake deal with Kushner to sell their stake in 666 Fifth; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO CALL ENDS; 04/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Will Have Effect of 37c/Shr on FFO Basis; 03/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST SAYS VORNADO REALTY L.P. FROM TIME TO TIME MAY OFFER TO SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q REV. $536.4M, EST. $531.4M

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $687.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,493 shares to 17,268 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intermediate (BIV) by 5,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets (VWOB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 109,308 shares. Pettee Invsts Inc has invested 0.27% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Huntington Bankshares stated it has 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Doliver Advsr LP holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 2,875 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability owns 10,024 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability reported 11,181 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Com has 60,469 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Communications owns 15,507 shares. Water Island Llc has 6.9% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 2.10 million shares. Alberta Mngmt has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Cetera Advisor Network Lc has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Indexiq Advsr Ltd reported 2.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Nomura Asset has 0.06% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Stillwater Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.2% or 6,768 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.12% or 911,260 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold VNO shares while 115 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 144.89 million shares or 1.60% more from 142.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 2,386 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.02% stake. Mcf Advsr Lc has 0% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 4,440 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Com stated it has 1.84M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Natl Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 13,971 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 0.01% or 10,191 shares. 559,043 were accumulated by Swiss Bancorporation. 11,856 were reported by Gideon Advisors Incorporated. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability reported 62,307 shares. Profund Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Fincl Inc has invested 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Ww Asset Management invested 0.04% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 399,488 shares. Barr E S & holds 2% or 316,934 shares.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $12.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 8,196 shares to 35,798 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 28,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.51M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).