Bridgewater Associates LP Has Raised Its Stake in Regions Finl New (RF) by $7.99 Million; Howard Hughes (HHC) Share Value Declined While Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Has Lifted Position by $2.26 Million

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 333.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 570,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 741,587 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.49M, up from 170,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 8.20M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 25.42% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS RELATED TO TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Regions Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – HALL WILL SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN THROUGH END OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C, EST. 31C; 09/04/2018 – Regions Earns Fannie Mae STAR Recognition for Assisting Homeowners and Excellence in Mortgage Servicing; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINL NAMES JOHN TURNER CEO; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED 21 BASIS POINTS

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought 20,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.71M, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $128.56. About 201,986 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Howard Hughes’ Earnings Skyrocketed in Q1 Due to Continued Strong Condo Sales in Hawaii – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Howard Hughes Corporation’s (NYSE:HHC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Stars Group Inc. (TSG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Howard Hughes Corporation Stock Soared 42% Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

