Bridgewater Associates LP Has Raised Its Nordstrom (JWN) Holding; GSV Capital (GSVC)’s Sentiment Is 0.64

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased Nordstrom Inc (JWN) stake by 96.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bridgewater Associates Lp acquired 464,706 shares as Nordstrom Inc (JWN)’s stock declined 17.94%. The Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 947,246 shares with $30.18M value, up from 482,540 last quarter. Nordstrom Inc now has $5.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 1.95 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM FAMILY:LEONARD GREEN WILLING TO COMMIT DEAL FINANCING; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q EPS 51C INCL. 6C DEBT REFINANCING CHARGE; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Family’s Bid to Buy the Retailer Is Rejected; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Compensation Committee Approves Salary and Bonus for Three Co-Presidents and Others; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom to partner with second-hand sneaker shop Stadium Goods at stand-alone men’s store; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Deepens Canada Stake With Rack Rollout; 14/03/2018 – johnnie-O to bring a fusion of the Southern California vibe with East Coast tradition to select Nordstrom Stores and Nordstrom; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Special Committee Directed Advisers, Management Not to Provide Further Due Diligence Information to Group; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Rejects Takeover Proposal From Chain’s Founding Family; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Talks Break Down, Next Move Unclear

GSV Capital Corp (GSVC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.11, from 1.75 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 18 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 28 sold and reduced stock positions in GSV Capital Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 5.28 million shares, down from 5.83 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding GSV Capital Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 11 Increased: 9 New Position: 9.

Among 4 analysts covering Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nordstrom has $65 highest and $2900 lowest target. $42.40’s average target is 20.87% above currents $35.08 stock price. Nordstrom had 12 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, August 23 report. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Thursday, August 22 by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 10. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Needham Investment Management Llc holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Sutter Rock Capital Corp. for 401,759 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 100,000 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. has 0.25% invested in the company for 166,642 shares. The New York-based Millennium Management Llc has invested 0.13% in the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, a New Jersey-based fund reported 14,000 shares.

The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 90,932 shares traded or 19.06% up from the average. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (GSVC) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GSVC News: 08/05/2018 – GSV CAPITAL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED EXPANSION OF CURRENT SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $5 MLN TO AN AGGREGATE OF $15 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Course Hero’s Andrew Grauer to Speak at 2018 ASU + GSV Summit; 13/04/2018 – RISE Education to Speak on Technologies Driving Education Innovation in China at ASU + GSV Summit; 23/03/2018 – GSV CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $40M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 20/04/2018 – Liulishuo’s Al English Teacher Sparkles at 2018 ASU + GSV Summit; 13/03/2018 GSV Capital 4Q Net Investment Loss 17 Cents/Share; 23/03/2018 – GSV Cap Corp. Announces Pricing of $40M Convertible Notes Offering; 13/03/2018 – GSV Capital 4Q Net Decrease in Net Assets From Ops 12 Cents/Share; 18/04/2018 – Kada Story Showcased at ASU + GSV Education Technology Summit; 25/04/2018 – Michelson Runway Cohort 2 Startups Assemble for ASU + GSV 2018

GSV Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. The company has market cap of $127.67 million. It makes direct investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. It has a 12.45 P/E ratio. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.