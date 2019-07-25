Bridgewater Associates LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Prudential Finl (PRU) as Share Price Rose; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Kemnay Advisory Services Upped Position

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 80.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 251,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 59,174 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, down from 310,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $102.03. About 928,247 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two District of Columbia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Missouri youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Kansas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 22/03/2018 – Hispanicize Event Announces Winners of the Prudential 2018 Positive Impact Awards; 30/04/2018 – Two Kentucky youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Prudential Financial $Benchmark 10Y, 30Y; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 30/04/2018 – Two Mississippi youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Delaware youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 06/04/2018 – Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended February 28, 2018

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 77.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 85,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,558 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.68 million, up from 110,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $177.49. About 11.52M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – TRANSACTION IMPLIES ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ELE.ME AT US$9.5 BLN; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING BABA.N TO INVEST $2 BLN IN SOUTHEAST ASIA’S LAZADA – STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Tencent vs. Alibaba: Battle extends to bikes and food delivery; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank Is Said to Borrow $8 Billion Backed by Alibaba Holding; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest extra $2 bln in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian expansion; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – CERTAIN DEVELOPMENTS WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL PROPOSED BY YUNFENG CAPITAL ON JUNE 6, 2016

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 5,585 shares to 21,260 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 1,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,858 shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Analysts await Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $3.26 earnings per share, up 8.31% or $0.25 from last year’s $3.01 per share. PRU’s profit will be $1.33B for 7.82 P/E if the $3.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.00 actual earnings per share reported by Prudential Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.67% EPS growth.

