Bridgewater Associates LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) by $2.44 Million; Cambridge Trust Company Decreased Xilinx (XLNX) Position by $4.98 Million as Share Price Declined

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 39,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 215,076 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.27 million, down from 254,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $102.29. About 2.00 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 16.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 90,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The hedge fund held 470,906 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.93M, down from 561,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 6.84M shares traded or 174.65% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6,138 shares to 115,200 shares, valued at $22.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IEMG) by 41,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr (NYSE:NVS).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.92M for 27.50 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 29,077 shares. Allstate Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Pennsylvania Trust Com has 126,364 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na has 3,527 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ashford Mgmt Inc has 11,555 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. North Star Asset Management Inc has 133,387 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na has 0.01% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 15,542 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited holds 10,012 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mai Mngmt holds 0.74% or 113,445 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Syntal Ltd Company has 0.86% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc accumulated 6,820 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corporation reported 0.17% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Commercial Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.07% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Gp One Trading LP owns 14,533 shares.

Analysts await Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 35.16% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CNQ’s profit will be $700.48M for 10.03 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Natural Resources Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.23% negative EPS growth.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 3,657 shares to 11,035 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 26.69 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 41.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).