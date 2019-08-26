Bridgewater Associates LP Has Increased Macys (M) Position by $24.93 Million as Market Value Declined; Fleetcor Technologies Com Usd0.001 (FLT) Stake Has Increased by Ftb Advisors Inc

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 204.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 1.55M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.20 million, up from 509,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 18.82M shares traded or 77.80% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/04/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28; 04/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Look inside Ohio’s first Macy’s Backstage location: PHOTOS; 16/05/2018 – U.S. markets closed higher on Wednesday with Macy’s reporting strong quarterly earnings, boosting the retail sector; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 05/03/2018 SF Business Tms: Exclusive: After $250 million Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Five CMBS Classes of CSMC 2014-USA; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S 1Q EPS 45C; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s Names New CFO To Succeed 21-year Veteran Karen Hoguet — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Shine Bright This Summer With Macy’s; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S 1Q OWNED PLUS LICENSED COMPS +4.2%, EST. +1%

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com Usd0.001 (FLT) by 4236.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 1,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 1,561 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, up from 36 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com Usd0.001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $7.48 during the last trading session, reaching $292.97. About 840,575 shares traded or 35.76% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 27/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CEO RONALD F. CLARKE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN — SEC FILING

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 1.07 million shares to 513,771 shares, valued at $16.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG) by 4,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,056 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Macy’s ‘Innovation Ideas’ Are Good But Not Good Enough, Morgan Stanley Says – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Here’s What The Street Is Saying As Retail Earnings Heat Up – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DXC gets $666M in HPE arbitration ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cramer Blasts Macy’s, But Doesn’t Think It’s In Trouble – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Stifel Fin Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1,255 shares. 298,624 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group. 130,340 were reported by Principal Fincl Gp Inc. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Intl National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.09% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Fidelity Natl stated it has 1.94% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 33,009 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs LP reported 0.08% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Guggenheim Cap Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 12,595 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated has 276 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd owns 2,100 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0.04% or 4,433 shares in its portfolio. United Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corp accumulated 42,590 shares. Etrade Management Limited Liability owns 2,485 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) holds 0% or 20 shares.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 (NYSE:BA) by 3,802 shares to 18,004 shares, valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P500 Etf Trust S&P 500 Etf Usd Dis (SPY) by 50,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,571 shares, and cut its stake in Ugi Corp New Com (NYSE:UGI).

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Citron Research Targets Fleetcor Technologies, Calls For CEO’s Resignation – Benzinga” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FleetCor Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.