Bridgewater Associates LP Has Decreased Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Stake By $10.84 Million; Last Week Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) Analysts

Among 8 analysts covering Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualys had 13 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Monness on Friday, March 1. The stock of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) earned “Neutral” rating by BTIG Research on Wednesday, February 13. JMP Securities maintained Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) rating on Friday, March 8. JMP Securities has “Buy” rating and $85 target. Northland Capital maintained Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) rating on Thursday, June 20. Northland Capital has “Buy” rating and $100 target. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $102 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, February 13. Berenberg downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1 with “Hold”. See Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Fbn Securities 100.0000

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Nomura 108.0000

25/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $102 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Northland Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Cowen \U0026 Co. 100.0000

02/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wedbush New Target: $95.0000 102.0000

18/03/2019 Broker: Summit Insights Group Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $85 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Monness Rating: Buy New Target: $95 Maintain

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased Southwest Airls Co (LUV) stake by 64.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 212,547 shares as Southwest Airls Co (LUV)’s stock declined 4.40%. The Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 119,439 shares with $6.20M value, down from 331,986 last quarter. Southwest Airls Co now has $26.87B valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $49.98. About 1.75 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 18/04/2018 – Southwest’s tragic engine failure shows need for ‘deeper’ look at entire oversight: Ex-NTSB chair; 19/04/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: (AP) Southwest opposed FAA recommendation to inspect fan blades like one that snapped during fatal; 23/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CONFIRMS LEASING ALASKA FLIGHT SLOTS IN NY, DC; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: DIVERSION DUE TO REVIEW OF FUSELAGE WINDOW ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: @AP reports Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 02/05/2018 – WSMV News4 Nashville: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Ohio due to broken window; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Order to Give Boeing its Biggest 737 Max Fleet; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – APRIL 2018 LOAD FACTOR WAS 82.5 PERCENT, COMPARED WITH 84.0 PERCENT IN APRIL 2017; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – THE FLIGHT 577 AIRCRAFT HAS BEEN TAKEN OUT OF SERVICE FOR MAINTENANCE REVIEW

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) stake by 89,905 shares to 115,519 valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1. It also upped Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) stake by 34,040 shares and now owns 1.22 million shares. Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,630 are owned by Delta Asset Limited Co Tn. Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 71,721 shares. D E Shaw And Company owns 1.35 million shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Royal London Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 60,385 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc invested in 0.06% or 31,370 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 40,840 shares. United Kingdom-based Aviva Pcl has invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Alpha Windward Lc invested 0.31% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Hendley &, Ohio-based fund reported 24,180 shares. Rampart Management Co Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 7,488 shares in its portfolio. Stanley, a Alabama-based fund reported 20,137 shares. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 422 shares. Whittier Tru Com reported 2,200 shares stake. Anchor Bolt Cap Lp invested in 141,283 shares. Arrow Finance Corporation owns 52,136 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.64 million for 10.50 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Southwest Airlines had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 28, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold”. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 26. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, February 20. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold Qualys, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.59 million shares or 3.63% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 12,700 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.01% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 3,533 shares. Canandaigua National Bank And Trust holds 0.06% or 3,497 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 1,414 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Grandeur Peak Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 92,475 shares. 3,768 were accumulated by Guggenheim Capital Lc. Natixis holds 52,245 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pnc Serv Grp Inc has invested 0% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Northern Trust Corp reported 495,485 shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.05% or 16,135 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 6,063 shares in its portfolio. Gam Holding Ag reported 4,608 shares. Swiss Bancorp has 61,000 shares. Wesbanco Natl Bank owns 14,993 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.27 billion. The firm offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. It has a 51.45 P/E ratio. The Company’s integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables clients to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions.

The stock increased 0.55% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $83.45. About 327,346 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181172: Philippe F Courtot; Qualys, Inc; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – ACQUIRED SOFTWARE ASSETS OF 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS ACQUIRES 1MOBILITY; 12/04/2018 – Illumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees FY18 Rev $276.8M-$278.5M; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q EPS 22c; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS BUYS 1MOBILITY; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 21/03/2018 – Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS