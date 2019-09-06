Bridgewater Associates LP Has Decreased Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Stake by $22.41 Million; Market Value Rose; Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Shareholder Jacobs Levy Equity Management Decreased Holding as Valuation Rose

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 87.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 147,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 21,565 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, down from 169,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $174.5. About 469,517 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP LH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $11.30 TO $11.70; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 03/04/2018 – Triad Bus Jour: LabCorp cuts deal for 200K+ square feet in RTP; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE; 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP – CO, MOUNT SINAI HEALTH SYSTEM HAVE BEGUN IMPLEMENTING PROGRAM TO STANDARDIZE & OPTIMIZE INPATIENT LAB SERVICES ACROSS MOUNT SINAI SYSTEM; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $11.30 TO $11.70, EST. $11.54

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 97.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 204,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 4,524 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 208,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $270.1. About 138,588 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 06/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: WellCare CEO: Company is on track for `audacious’ goal; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – WellCare: Meridian Expects to Generate More Than $4.3B in Total Rev in 2018; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Adj EPS $2.47; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5B IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 21/05/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Tampa law firm expands health care practice with a managed care legal expert from WellCare; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5 BLN IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net $101.7M; 05/03/2018 WellCare Commits to Tampa Headquarters through 2030; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Days in Claims Payable 50.2 Days

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, up 15.32% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.33 per share. WCG’s profit will be $193.19M for 17.58 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.31 actual earnings per share reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.90% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.85 EPS, up 4.01% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.74 per share. LH’s profit will be $273.67 million for 15.31 P/E if the $2.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual EPS reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.73% negative EPS growth.

