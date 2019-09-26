Bridgewater Associates LP Has Decreased Its Holding in Mckesson (MCK) as Valuation Rose; Second Curve Capital Cut Tristate Cap Hldgs (TSC) Holding by $3.05 Million

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (TSC) by 18.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 145,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% . The hedge fund held 637,253 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.60M, down from 782,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $636.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 145,355 shares traded or 63.14% up from the average. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 27.71% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$1.92 BLN VS HK$2.25 BLN; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q EPS 36c; 20/04/2018 – DJ TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSC); 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$64.2 MLN VS LOSS HK$84.1 MLN; 04/05/2018 – TriState Cap Closes Acquisition of About $1.06B of Columbia Partners Assets; 24/05/2018 – TriState Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tristate Holdings Ltd; 22/05/2018 – TriState Cap Announces Public Offering of Common Stk by Selling Hldrs; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Advisers Trust Buys 1.2% of TriState Capital; 04/05/2018 – TriState Capital Closes Acquisition of Columbia Partners Assets

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 20.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 32,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 124,658 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.75 million, down from 156,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $142.3. About 1.64 million shares traded or 7.25% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – RESTRUCTURING PLAN CONSISTS OF AFTER-TAX GAAP CHARGES THAT ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN TO $210 MLN; 07/03/2018 U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Multi-Year Growth Initiative Focuses on Improving Patient Care Delivery; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY19 Mid-Single-Digit Percent Rev Growth; 15/05/2018 – McKesson Directors Must Face Investor Suit Over Opioid Shipments; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 25/04/2018 – MCK SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80, EST. $13.41; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 23/04/2018 – McKesson’s Board Clears Itself of Wrongdoing on Opioid Oversight

Since May 21, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.97 million activity. Shares for $98,850 were bought by Dolan James J.. Shares for $50,000 were bought by Seidel Richard B.. Casey Helen Hanna had bought 20,000 shares worth $500,000 on Tuesday, May 21. On Tuesday, August 6 RIDDLE TIMOTHY J bought $22,934 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) or 1,162 shares. GETZ JAMES F also bought $494,588 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) shares. Demas David J bought $19,450 worth of stock.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $145.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 45,000 shares to 245,643 shares, valued at $8.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 11 investors sold TSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.66 million shares or 0.77% less from 20.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru Lp reported 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 40,698 shares or 0% of the stock. 65,500 are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. Bridgeway Mgmt holds 0.03% or 105,000 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 19,639 shares. Globeflex Capital LP owns 29,978 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Gp Inc has invested 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 96,114 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt reported 36,502 shares. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). 13,068 are held by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 200,732 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). 15,532 were reported by American Interest Group Incorporated Inc. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc stated it has 816,933 shares.

Analysts await TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 6.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSC’s profit will be $12.90 million for 12.34 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold MCK shares while 263 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 154.39 million shares or 4.61% less from 161.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0.06% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Adirondack Trust Communication accumulated 480 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested 0.12% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Ballentine Prtn Lc reported 13,041 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com has 40,834 shares. Burney Comm has 0.55% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 45,644 shares. Groesbeck Inv Nj holds 0.34% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 3,093 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Trust Department holds 0.02% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 1,435 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 24,781 shares. Ironwood Invest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.65% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Smithfield Trust accumulated 183 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Pnc Finance Grp has 0.02% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.06% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 28,686 shares. Bollard Group Incorporated owns 83 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.57 earnings per share, down 0.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $3.6 per share. MCK’s profit will be $660.11 million for 9.96 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.85% EPS growth.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $12.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 65,746 shares to 83,616 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 552,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 734,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).