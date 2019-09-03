Bridgewater Associates LP Has Decreased Its Cardinal Health (CAH) Position as Share Price Declined; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Rose, Shareholder Hartford Financial Management Decreased Its Position

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 17,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, down from 20,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $167.86. About 620,852 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 31.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 245,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 536,618 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.84 million, down from 782,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $42.77. About 728,517 shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS CORDIS UNIT WILL BE “ON A PATH TO PROFITABLE GROWTH” BY END OF FY ’19; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: CO. ‘WILL NOT ACHEIVE’ 6% MARGIN IN 2H18; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 03/05/2018 – COST, INVENTORY CHALLENGES STILL PRESENT IN CARDINAL MED. UNIT; 31/05/2018 – Oncologists See Opportunities, Challenges with Emergence of Precision Medicine; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Highlights Commitment To Gender Equity As Part Of Women’s History Month Celebrations; 07/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% stake. Axa holds 652,315 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Nuwave Inv Llc reported 1,853 shares stake. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Salem Invest Counselors reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama holds 138,768 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Iowa Retail Bank has invested 0.22% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 6.42M shares. Advisory Ntwk Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Landscape Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 16,289 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 409 shares. Jnba Finance Advsr holds 0.02% or 1,760 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Plc holds 0.02% or 274,505 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 14,595 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% stake.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 83,631 shares to 113,301 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 105,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWY).

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 15.50% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.29 per share. CAH’s profit will be $314.49M for 9.81 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.80% negative EPS growth.

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38 million and $292.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 13,238 shares to 278,035 shares, valued at $8.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 11,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hikari Tsushin Incorporated has invested 0.37% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Martin Currie Ltd holds 1.75% or 156,520 shares in its portfolio. Hardman Johnston Glob Ltd Liability Company holds 2.65% or 377,730 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Dillon Associates reported 4.4% stake. Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Farmers Bankshares stated it has 2,072 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Dubuque Natl Bank & accumulated 43 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 9,186 shares or 0.54% of the stock. King Luther Cap Management Corporation owns 119,329 shares. Condor Cap Mgmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 6,566 shares. Charles Schwab Inv owns 1.89 million shares. Macnealy Hoover Mgmt reported 14,984 shares stake. 14,355 were reported by Goelzer Management Inc. Sageworth Trust Company holds 976 shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $568.24 million for 31.55 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.