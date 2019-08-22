Bridgewater Associates LP Has Decreased By $1.12 Million Its Albemarle (ALB) Stake; Last Week Hecla Mining Company (HL) Analysts

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased Albemarle Corp (ALB) stake by 42.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 13,828 shares as Albemarle Corp (ALB)’s stock declined 1.50%. The Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 19,033 shares with $1.56 million value, down from 32,861 last quarter. Albemarle Corp now has $6.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.40% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $63.01. About 1.22M shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 07/04/2018 – China’s Tianqi alleged errors in Chile effort to block SQM stake – papers; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – PURCHASES WILL BE FUNDED THROUGH AVAILABLE CASH ON HAND; 03/04/2018 – China miner Tianqi meets with Chilean anti-trust prosecutor on SQM; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q EPS $1.18; 10/05/2018 – ALB SEES NO RISK OF LITHIUM PRICE DROPPING DUE TO CONTRACTS; 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MAT; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Buys New 1.1% Position in Albemarle

Among 4 analysts covering Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Hecla Mining has $6 highest and $1.1000 lowest target. $2.39’s average target is 47.53% above currents $1.62 stock price. Hecla Mining had 10 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) rating on Monday, May 13. BMO Capital Markets has “Underperform” rating and $1.1000 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 1 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital given on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, August 19 with “Buy”. The stock of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) earned “Sell” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, March 15. See Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) latest ratings:

19/08/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy Old Target: $3.0000 New Target: $3.7500 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $2.2 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: IBC Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperformer Downgrade

13/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $2.3000 New Target: $1.1000 Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $6 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $3.5 New Target: $3 Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sell New Target: $2.5 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, produces, and markets precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company has market cap of $794.21 million. The firm offers unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders; and lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates to custom smelters and brokers. It currently has negative earnings. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in Southeast Alaska; the Lucky Friday unit located in the Coeur dÂ’Alene mining district in northern Idaho; the Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of north-western Quebec, Canada; and the San Sebastian unit located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.0025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.62. About 1.76 million shares traded. Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has declined 40.89% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HL News: 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Has Sufficient Cash on Hand and Available Under Existing Credit Arrangements to Finance the Cash Portion of the Consideration for the Transaction; 19/03/2018 – S&P PLACED HECLA MINING CO. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hecla Mining Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HL); 06/03/2018 – Hecla Mining Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – KLONDEX MINES LTD KDX.TO – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF KLONDEX’S BOARD AND MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL CONTINUE ON AT KLONDEX CANADA; 30/04/2018 – HECLA SETTLEMENT RESOLVES CHARGE, W/O ANY ADMISSION OF FAULT; 24/05/2018 – Hecla Announces Appointment Of Larry Radford As Chief Operating Officer; 19/03/2018 – Hecla to Acquire Three High-Grade Nevada Gold Mines With the Acquisition of Klondex Mines Ltd; 05/03/2018 Hecla Receives C$40 Million Investment from Ressources Quebec; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Places Hecla Mining ‘B’ Rtg On WatchPos On Mines Acqstn

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold Hecla Mining Company shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 280.17 million shares or 2.84% more from 272.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd invested 0.02% in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Proshare Advsr Lc holds 49,839 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Washington Trust Bancorp owns 6,226 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Finance Limited Co invested 0% in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Merriman Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.12% or 273,012 shares in its portfolio. 298,219 were reported by Manufacturers Life Ins Comm The. Timber Hill Limited Co reported 0.03% in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Raymond James Fincl Incorporated accumulated 93,834 shares. Heritage Investors Management accumulated 18,605 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). The North Carolina-based Piedmont Advisors has invested 0% in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 99,733 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL).

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) stake by 50,915 shares to 129,744 valued at $9.51M in 2019Q1. It also upped Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) stake by 3,657 shares and now owns 11,035 shares. Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) was raised too.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $70,850 activity. Marlow DeeAnne J bought 1,000 shares worth $70,850.