Bridgewater Associates LP Has Cut Stake in Marathon Oil (MRO) by $1.99 Million; Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Continues to Hold Position in Iron Mtn New (IRM)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80M, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.28% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.06. About 4.50 million shares traded or 57.96% up from the average. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 124,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.77% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 153,949 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, down from 278,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.73. About 1.47M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 27.96% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 06/03/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – DOUGLAS L. FOSHEE AND M. ELISE “LISA” HYLAND HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 04/05/2018 – Marathon Oil at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 30/04/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Express Scripts, Buys More Marathon Oil; 06/03/2018 Gaurdie Banister Joins Russell Reynolds Associates’ Board Of Directors; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 23/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Libya examines Total-Marathon purchase, casting doubt on deal: sources TUNIS/LONDON (Reuters) – Libya is

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.15 per share. MRO’s profit will be $151.20M for 19.07 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Marathon Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.94% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Marathon Oil Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “RBC Upgrades Marathon, Downgrades BP – Benzinga” published on April 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Marathon Oil Closes on Sale of UK Business – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 293,435 shares to 11.61 million shares, valued at $143.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 23,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $776,265 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.