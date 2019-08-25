Bridgewater Associates LP Has Cut Its Suncor Energy New (SU) Holding by $3.88 Million; Valuation Declined; As Neogenomics (NEO) Shares Rose, Holder Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Lowered Position

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 16.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 121,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 606,200 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.65 million, down from 727,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $27.87. About 2.15M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 22,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 288,888 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91M, down from 310,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.31% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $24.42. About 800,602 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hostess Brands Inc by 152,071 shares to 447,703 shares, valued at $5.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutanix Inc by 21,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nicholas Inv L P, California-based fund reported 288,888 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Metropolitan Life Insur reported 11,679 shares. Legal & General Gp Inc Public Ltd Company holds 222,103 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jennison Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 39,879 shares. State Street holds 2.35 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Services Gru Inc has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Us National Bank & Trust De holds 1,723 shares. Swiss State Bank has 163,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Company, New York-based fund reported 46,203 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 27,944 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors invested in 0.02% or 23,321 shares. Fairpointe Capital Ltd accumulated 210,807 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Northern Tru Corp invested 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 16.44% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $951.44M for 11.42 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 62.92M shares to 71.58M shares, valued at $3.07 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 124,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM).