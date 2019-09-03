Bridgewater Associates LP Has Cut Its Position in Intl Paper Co (IP) as Share Value Declined; United Technologies (UTX) Holder Clearbridge Investments Has Increased Its Position by $320.47 Million as Stock Value Declined

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 170.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 2.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 3.97M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $511.97 million, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.33M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 68.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The hedge fund held 462,620 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.41 million, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.1. About 3.79M shares traded or 15.18% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS NO NEW INFO ON SMURFIT-KAPPA BID; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Reaffirms Rejection of Intl Paper Proposal; 19/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: International Paper is a ‘very good buy’ at these prices; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT’S O’MAHONY: IP BID DOESN’T VALUE SKG’S INTRINSIC WORTH; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Is Said to Be Open to Improved International Paper Offer; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTED EU8.6B CASH, SHARE OFFER FROM INTL PAPER; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects $11B International Paper Offer (Video); 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – BELIEVES ITS CURRENT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS A COMPELLING STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL RATIONALE FOR A COMBINATION WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects International Paper’s Offer (Correct)

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 38,770 shares to 636,180 shares, valued at $34.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 8,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ).

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $375.65M for 9.78 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

