Bridgewater Associates LP Has Cut Its Altria Group (MO) Stake; Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Had 1 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC had 27 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) rating on Wednesday, June 5. Deutsche Bank has “Sell” rating and GBX 1775 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, May 16. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 6 by Peel Hunt. The stock of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, January 21 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan maintained the shares of HL in report on Friday, February 8 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 29 by Shore Capital. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Monday, May 13. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 24 by JP Morgan. The company was downgraded on Monday, January 7 by Deutsche Bank. See Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) latest ratings:

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 31.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 50,539 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock rose 6.39%. The Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 108,515 shares with $6.23M value, down from 159,054 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $92.03B valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 3.62 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased Ishares Tr (EEM) stake by 62.92M shares to 71.58 million valued at $3.07 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Inc (IEMG) stake by 26.69M shares and now owns 41.09 million shares. Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) was raised too.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity. Sakkab Nabil Y bought $52,033 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Invest Mngmt Ltd stated it has 10,576 shares. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com has 0.27% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 1,135 were accumulated by Burt Wealth. Optimum Advsr invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Waters Parkerson And Co Limited Company has 73,123 shares. The Massachusetts-based Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Choate Inv Advsr holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 9,723 shares. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 1.56% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1.19 million shares. Telemus Llc owns 37,793 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Kcm Investment Llc accumulated 49,619 shares. 8,767 were accumulated by Northstar Asset Mgmt. Moody National Bank & Trust Division invested in 0.22% or 142,440 shares. Ruggie Capital Group Inc reported 720 shares. Delta Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 45,005 shares.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04B for 11.28 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Altria Group had 10 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. On Monday, January 7 the stock rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co to “Market Perform”. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $45 target in Tuesday, January 22 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MO in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MO in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold Hargreaves Lansdown plc shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 280.17 million shares or 2.84% more from 272.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL). Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 94,941 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The stated it has 0% in Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL). Moreover, Millennium Management Ltd Co has 0% invested in Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL). Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 20,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 500 shares. Bennicas holds 0.06% in Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) or 29,907 shares. Ameritas reported 0% in Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 1.03M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 365,046 were accumulated by Jane Street Llc. 18,002 were accumulated by Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corp. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 444,494 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa owns 224,653 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Heritage Invsts Corp reported 0% in Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL). U S Global Inc has invested 1.76% in Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL).

