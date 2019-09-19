Bridgewater Associates LP Has Cut Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holding as Stock Price Rose; As Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Position by $630,000

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 80.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 20,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The hedge fund held 4,934 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $424,000, down from 25,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $93.33. About 1.58 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 16/05/2018 – ICE at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports April Statistics; 27/03/2018 – Cboe plans Aug. 20 launch of disputed market close order type; 04/05/2018 – Foes of market data fee hikes encouraged by SEC scrutiny; 06/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $80; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: right recipe; 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 88C; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Net $464M

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 1.85 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.32M, down from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.94. About 12.34M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Says That Comcast’s Firm Offer For Sky Will Not Impact Ratings; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 25/04/2018 – Comcast submitted a 22 billion pound ($31 billion) offer for pay-TV group Sky on Wednesday,; 27/04/2018 – Ofcom must see Comcast’s Sky bid, says ex-BBC chair Grade; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Lights up San Francisco Bay Area with LoRaWAN™ IoT Network; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Smackdown!; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Video Customers 22.3M; 25/04/2018 – Comcast formalizes its bid for British broadcaster Sky; 27/04/2018 – NBC’s Brokaw cancels U.S. university speech after impropriety claims

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 15.44 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fox Corp B by 455,098 shares to 7.44M shares, valued at $271.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 15,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI).

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $12.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 51,565 shares to 126,174 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 277,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.59 million for 25.36 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

