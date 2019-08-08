Bridgewater Associates LP Has Boosted Mosaic Co New (MOS) Position By $10.08 Million; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Raised Its Columbia Banking System (COLB) Holding

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) stake by 3.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc acquired 23,050 shares as Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB)’s stock rose 3.27%. The Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 654,895 shares with $21.41M value, up from 631,845 last quarter. Columbia Banking System Inc. now has $2.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $35.1. About 172,565 shares traded. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 6.54% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 15/03/2018 Columbia Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Greg Sigrist Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Total Assets at March 31 Were $12.53 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC COLB.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 18 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net Interest Income Was $115.5 Million; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q EPS 55c; 19/04/2018 – Columbia Bank’s Second Annual Melanie Dressel Community Commitment Event Launches April 23; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased Mosaic Co New (MOS) stake by 88.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgewater Associates Lp acquired 373,184 shares as Mosaic Co New (MOS)’s stock declined 2.40%. The Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 792,697 shares with $21.65M value, up from 419,513 last quarter. Mosaic Co New now has $8.33B valuation. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $23.15. About 5.15M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS); 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES

Among 9 analysts covering Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Mosaic Co had 20 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) rating on Tuesday, February 26. UBS has “Buy” rating and $40 target. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $2700 target in Wednesday, May 8 report. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, March 29 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Berenberg. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was upgraded by CItigroup on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Mosaic Stock Dropped 11% Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mosaic Reports Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mosaic Stock Upgraded Ahead of Earnings: What You Need to Know – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks To Watch For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 144,159 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 50,593 shares. S&T Savings Bank Pa accumulated 122,627 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab reported 758,351 shares. Willis Invest Counsel stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Sit Invest Assocs Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 11,125 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 633,307 shares. Foundation Incorporated stated it has 4.75% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Amp Cap Investors Ltd reported 324,566 shares. Ariel Invs Limited owns 0.1% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 298,199 shares. Amalgamated Bank stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Shapiro Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.15M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Andra Ap holds 0.07% or 86,600 shares. Macquarie Limited stated it has 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $173,872 activity. Koenig Emery N. had bought 2,089 shares worth $50,022 on Friday, May 10. 4,250 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares with value of $100,300 were bought by Freeland Clint. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $23,550 was bought by Isaacson Mark J..

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) stake by 418,349 shares to 8,313 valued at $686,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) stake by 2.21M shares and now owns 1.55M shares. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) was reduced too.

Since July 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $18,722 activity. Shares for $4,656 were bought by Stein Clint. The insider Lawson David C bought $5,633. BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO bought $8,433 worth of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) on Monday, July 1.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) stake by 2,650 shares to 176,650 valued at $27.04M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Comfort Systems Usa Inc. (NYSE:FIX) stake by 94,630 shares and now owns 951,688 shares. Vanguard Small (VB) was reduced too.