Bridgewater Associates LP Decreased Its Position in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) as Stock Value Declined; Bluemar Capital Management Has Trimmed Penn Natl Gaming (PENN) Stake by $528,700; Market Valuation Declined

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (PENN) by 21.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 26,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% . The hedge fund held 97,537 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, down from 123,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Penn Natl Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $19.56. About 644,886 shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 37.93% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 21/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board And West Virginia Lottery Commission Approval Of Its Pending Acquisition Of Pinnacle Entertainment; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC PENN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55, REV VIEW $3.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q Adj EBITDA $242.6M; 27/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Mississippi Gaming Commission and Pennsylvania State Horse Racing Commission Approval of Its; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q Rev $816.1M; 29/05/2018 – Penn National Gaming to Exit Jamul Casino Term Loan C Facility and the Project; 26/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Board Elects Saul V. Reibstein to Serve as a Director; 29/03/2018 – Chris Sieroty: BREAKING: Penn National Gaming shareholders approve $2.4bn merger with Pinnacle Entertainment; 09/05/2018 – PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO COMPLETE PENN NATIONAL TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 51.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 359,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 345,245 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.03 million, down from 705,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $77.76. About 1.25M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation

Analysts await Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.38 per share. PENN’s profit will be $49.81M for 11.37 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Penn National Gaming, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.22 million activity. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider HANDLER DAVID A bought $530,400. Another trade for 10,875 shares valued at $212,171 was bought by Snowden Jay A. 2,500 shares were bought by SCACCETTI JANE, worth $44,325 on Thursday, August 8. Fair William J also bought $214,940 worth of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. $498,873 worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) was bought by Patel Bhavesh V..

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.80 EPS, down 5.41% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.96 per share. LYB’s profit will be $938.70M for 6.94 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.