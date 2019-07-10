Bridgewater Associates LP Decreased Its Cameco (CCJ) Position by $328,526 as Valuation Declined; Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined While Pointstate Capital LP Has Raised Position

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 29,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 153,568 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 183,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.71. About 993,009 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 161,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 401,210 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.03M, up from 239,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $351.95. About 2.56M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF 50 BOEING 737 MAX 10 JETS FOR $6.24 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Boeing Is Set To Soar Into The Next Quarter; 15/05/2018 – The WTO said the EU had failed to remove support for the world’s largest airliner, the A380, and Europe’s newest long-haul plane, the A350, causing losses for Boeing and U.S. aerospace workers; 20/03/2018 – BOEING: BOEING, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZE ORDER FIVE 737 MAX; 09/05/2018 – Boeing C.E.O. Downplays Loss of $20 Billion Contract With Iran; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 10/05/2018 – Boeing is playing down the potential loss of $20 billion in sales to Iranian airlines; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR WIDE-BODY JETS TO REPLACE FLEET OF 50 BOEING 767 JETLINERS; 05/04/2018 – Jet Airways orders 75 more Boeing planes as India travel demand surges; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Tops Airbus With $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 787s

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M. Shares for $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 1.19 million shares to 626,800 shares, valued at $37.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (Put) (NYSE:BA) by 233,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,200 shares, and cut its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on July, 24. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -83.33% EPS growth.