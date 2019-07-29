Bridgewater Associates LP Decreased Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Holding by $4.93 Million; Valuation Rose; Atika Capital Management Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Share Value Rose

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 55,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 240,057 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.50 million, down from 295,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $95.27. About 911,063 shares traded or 18.64% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 32.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 29,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $141.03. About 12.94 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 194,483 shares to 240,378 shares, valued at $56.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 26,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 12.17% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $927.22 million for 18.46 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

