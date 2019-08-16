Bridgewater Associates LP Cut Position in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) by $7.78 Million; Clearline Capital LP Holding in Micron Technology (MU) Cut by $4.86 Million

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 82.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 118,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 24,405 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 142,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.24. About 16.23M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 61.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 87,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The hedge fund held 54,358 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89M, down from 141,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $99.89. About 949,057 shares traded or 3.95% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnostics; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Cash Provided by Operations About $1.3B; 16/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q NET REV. $1.88B, EST. $1.89B; 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Quest Diagnostics – 03/16/2018 01:25 PM; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – QTRLY REVENUES OF $1.88 BLN, UP 3.7% FROM 2017; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Rev $7.7B-$7.77B; 08/03/2018 MI WARN NOTICES: QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CUTS 57 JOBS ON CLOSING; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – GENOMIC VISION EXTENDS ITS COLLABORATION WITH QUEST DIAGNOSTICS IN SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Game Technolog by 384,221 shares to 522,326 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tivo Corp by 372,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 484,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Stars Group Inc.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.66M for 25.76 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $231.63M for 14.52 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 157,339 shares to 222,507 shares, valued at $9.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 25,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 671,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).