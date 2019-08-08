Bridgewater Associates LP Cut Its State Str (STT) Position by $5.40 Million; Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Decreased Stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by $10.88 Million as Shares Rose

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 72.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 83,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The hedge fund held 32,016 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 115,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.5. About 3.20M shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q EPS $1.62; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corporation Buys New 3.9% Position in Aptiv; 24/05/2018 – State Street Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET NAMES IAN APPLEYARD AS NEW GLOBAL CONTROLLER & CHI; 08/03/2018 – State Street’s Heinel Says Trade Wars Are Bad For Everyone (Video); 06/03/2018 – State Street Launches Investable Indices; 29/05/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Announces Changes to Seven SPDR ETFs; 20/03/2018 – US Financial 15 Split Corp.: Preferred Dividend Declared; 06/03/2018 – STATE STREET – DEVELOPED & BEGUN LICENSING SUITE OF RULES-BASED INVESTMENT STRATEGIES, OR INVESTABLE INDICES, FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 5.31M shares traded or 39.76% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salzhauer Michael holds 5,884 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 7 shares. Nwq Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). 3,437 were reported by Rampart Invest Company Limited Company. Axa owns 377,883 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,577 shares. Huntington Financial Bank stated it has 0.04% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). 39,906 were accumulated by Boston Mgmt. Valley National Advisers holds 238 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Community Natl Bank Na invested in 3,181 shares. Livingston Grp Inc Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested in 4,278 shares. The Massachusetts-based Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Cobblestone Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company Ny reported 5,250 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 0.02% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.25% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT).

More notable recent State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “President & Chief Executive Officer Ron O’Hanley and Chief Financial Officer Eric Aboaf to Participate in the Barclays Financial Services Conference – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Stocks To Watch For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $170,365 activity.

Analysts await State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.46 EPS, down 21.93% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.87 per share. STT’s profit will be $562.78 million for 8.99 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by State Street Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.69% EPS growth.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 36,815 shares to 203,575 shares, valued at $13.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) by 71,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Gold Inc (Prn) by 5.00 million shares to 38.50M shares, valued at $38.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprint Corporation (Put) (NYSE:S) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Clearway Energy Inc.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enterprise Product Partners: Weighing The Costs – Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD) – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enterprise Products Partners: Dividends And Growth Are Gushing Through These Pipes – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: First Rate Cut Since The Financial Crisis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Begins Service on Orla 3 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.