Bridgewater Associates LP Cut Its Position in Devon Energy New (DVN) by $7.21 Million as Share Price Rose; As New Residential Invt (NRZ) Stock Declined, Holder Focused Wealth Management Lowered by $359,946 Its Stake

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 99.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 19,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 20,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.56. About 1.90M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 7.23% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 52.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 232,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 208,722 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, down from 441,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $27.9. About 4.23 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Has Reduced Debt Through Assets, Credit Profile Likely to Improve; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES DELAWARE BASIN ACTIVITY MORE THAN 50% HIGHER VS ’17; 27/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS TO ADJUST CAPITAL BUDGET GIVEN RECENT RISE IN OIL PRICES CLc1; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces $553 Million Sale of Johnson County Assets; 01/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS FULL-YEAR 2018 OIL PRODUCTION OUTLOOK; 22/03/2018 – Redhawk Investment Group Aligns with The Mitchell Group to Announce Redhawk Minerals Fund Il, LP; 10/04/2018 – Devon Slashes 300 Jobs After Lifting Dividends, Share Buybacks; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: $1B Shr-Repurchase Program Under Way; 26/03/2018 – DEVON CEO DAVE HAGER COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 3,657 shares to 11,035 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 26.69M shares in the quarter, for a total of 41.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN).

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Best Stocks for 2019: Viper Energy Is Down But Not Out – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 5 Worst Oil Stocks of 2018 Could Have Significant Upside in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on January 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Devon Energy Is Firing On All Cylinders – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Devon Should Exit The Barnett – Seeking Alpha” published on October 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Devon Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 44.12% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.34 per share. DVN’s profit will be $203.45M for 14.23 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.11% EPS growth.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.26 million activity. Nierenberg Michael also bought $990,000 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) shares. Sloves Andrew also bought $29,974 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) on Tuesday, May 14.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 20,140 shares to 87,404 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 79,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 902,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SST).

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $224.36M for 7.20 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Residential Is Risky – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NRZ: Simply The Single Biggest Hidden Gem In Broad Daylight In Mortgage REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on October 26, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “New Residential Investment Corp Hammered By Ocwen News – Benzinga” on April 20, 2017. More interesting news about New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “New Residential Investment (NRZ) Commences 40.3M Share Offering of Common Stock – StreetInsider.com” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Risks Of The MSR Model – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2018.