Bridgewater Associates LP Cut Its Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stake by $971,550 as Market Value Declined; Viking Fund Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Chevron (CVX) as Stock Price Rose

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 19,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The hedge fund held 117,530 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.95 million, down from 136,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $41.08. About 990,895 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Higher Oil Prices Bode Well for Increasing Drilling Demand, Continuing Dayrate Improvement; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Still Seeing Additional Demand for Super-Spec Rigs; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Sees 3Q U.S. Land Quarterly Rev Days up by Approximately 7%; 19/04/2018 – HP WAS INTERESTED IN REVERSE MORRIS TRUST WITH XEROX: LAWSUIT; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 01/05/2018 – @WSJ Good, but this doesn’t really exculpate former $HP board and management from moral responsibility for billions of dollars of value destruction via Autonomy. They were some combination of lazy, greedy, and incompetent; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Again Raises FY18 Capital Spending View

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 6,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 54,600 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.79M, down from 60,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.51. About 3.51 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP SEES UPSTREAM CASH MARGIN GROWS $1–2/BBL THROUGH 2020

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold HP shares while 131 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 96.68 million shares or 0.32% more from 96.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf Int Bancorporation (Uk) holds 23,201 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc holds 18,015 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 4,528 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Gru One Trading Lp holds 3,611 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Retirement Of Alabama owns 51,534 shares. Asset Mngmt reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 146,117 shares. 608,183 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.05% stake. 95,825 are held by Guggenheim Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.01% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 6,488 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Capital Guardian Com holds 57,642 shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability holds 0.28% or 249,871 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $26.27M for 42.79 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $12.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) by 45,307 shares to 162,081 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 535,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 605,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moneta Gp Inv Advsr stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mufg Americas holds 1.78% or 508,910 shares. Westover Advisors Ltd reported 2,566 shares. Excalibur Management invested 2.17% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Brookmont Capital invested 3.12% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Blue Chip Ptnrs holds 82,099 shares or 2.29% of its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 0.67% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 10,407 shares. Corda Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 9,223 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Tig Ltd Co has 0.43% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The Michigan-based Liberty Mngmt has invested 0.73% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Raymond James Fincl Service Advsr Inc invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Com owns 7,338 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Country Tru Financial Bank invested in 0.7% or 128,997 shares. Franklin Street Nc invested in 1.31% or 82,045 shares. Blue Edge Cap Limited Liability Co owns 2,958 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.