Bridgewater Associates LP Cut Holding in Crown Holdings (CCK) as Share Price Rose; Cohen & Steers Increases Holding in Pilgrims Pride (PPC)

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 54.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 7,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 6,364 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $389,000, down from 13,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $62.1. About 650,479 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corporation (PPC) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 12,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 115,561 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, up from 102,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Pilgrims Pride Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.54. About 356,607 shares traded. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) has risen 50.75% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PPC News: 11/04/2018 – JBS USA Commits to Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Water, Electricity and Natural Gas as Part of Company’s First Sustainability Report; 11/05/2018 – PILGRIM’S PRIDE CFO SANDRI COMMENT ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/04/2018 – iAnthus Completes Full Acquisition of Pilgrim Rock, Provides Update on its Massachusetts Operations; 08/05/2018 – PPC ANNOUNCES SPIN OFF OF LIGNITE-FIRED GENERATION SEGMENT; 15/05/2018 – PILGRIM REACTOR CUT FOR SCHEDULED CONDENSER WORK: OPERATOR; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘B’ Rtgs To CHG PPC Intermediate II & Parent; 20/04/2018 – CALPERS URGES SHAREOWNERS OF PILGRIMS PRIDE TO SUPPORT PROPOSAL #6 REGARDING BOARD DIVERSITY FILED BY OXFAM AMERICA AT PILGRIM’S MAY 10 AGM – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – PILGRIM’S PRIDE CLOSES $500.0 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES OFFERING; 04/04/2018 – PPC Partners Completes Acquisition of C.H. Guenther & Son Inc; 27/04/2018 – PILGRIM REACTOR CUT ON ISSUE WITH FEEDWATER VALVE: OPERATOR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold PPC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 48.26 million shares or 7.65% more from 44.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) for 63,790 shares. 45,612 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Kennedy Cap Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Cap Management holds 15,500 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 87,404 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs owns 64 shares. Lsv Asset has invested 0.37% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 5,686 shares. Van Eck Assoc has invested 0.01% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Prudential Fin reported 2.23 million shares stake. 971,777 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase. Massachusetts Financial Ma holds 104,070 shares. Fulton Retail Bank Na has invested 0.04% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 25,553 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC).

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 210,657 shares to 153,242 shares, valued at $5.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Munivest Fund (MVF) by 41,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,061 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Insur (MFL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold CCK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 124.08 million shares or 4.83% less from 130.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Anchor Bolt Ltd Partnership invested in 2.87% or 487,826 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.11M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sterling Cap Ltd Co holds 0.73% or 1.24 million shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) or 95 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company New York holds 0.07% or 11,971 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr holds 0.01% or 5,602 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 126,975 shares. Macquarie Limited holds 0% or 3,700 shares in its portfolio. 165,000 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Lyrical Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 5.09 million shares or 4.31% of the stock. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 90 shares. 9,700 are held by Kbc Grp Nv. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon reported 0.01% stake. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.01% stake.