Bridgewater Associates LP Boosted Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Stake By $2.96 Million; Tieton Capital Management Raised Its Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Holding

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) stake by 394.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgewater Associates Lp acquired 23,115 shares as Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY)'s stock declined 1.74%. The Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 28,981 shares with $3.71 million value, up from 5,866 last quarter. Signature Bk New York N Y now has $6.44B valuation. The stock decreased 2.68% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $116.94. About 177,901 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased Barrett Business Services (BBSI) stake by 9.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tieton Capital Management Llc acquired 5,858 shares as Barrett Business Services (BBSI)'s stock rose 15.71%. The Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 69,617 shares with $5.38M value, up from 63,759 last quarter. Barrett Business Services now has $653.53 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.50% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $87.49. About 35,700 shares traded. Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has declined 3.58% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500.

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) stake by 3,104 shares to 8,305 valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) stake by 58,260 shares and now owns 20,936 shares. Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) was reduced too.

More notable recent Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What To Know Before Buying Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "There's A Lot To Like About Signature Bank's (NASDAQ:SBNY) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance" published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Signature Bank (SBNY) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq" on July 18, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Signature Bank had 13 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. The stock of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 18. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of SBNY in report on Thursday, May 30 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, May 15 by Wedbush. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $150 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold BBSI shares while 27 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 3.50% more from 5.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark invested in 0% or 24 shares. 12,075 are owned by Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Corp. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Royal National Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Hillsdale Investment Management reported 25,500 shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 0% or 2,620 shares. Aqr Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 43,566 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1,484 shares. Strs Ohio owns 8,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Globeflex LP accumulated 0.2% or 12,479 shares. Cap World Investors owns 0.01% invested in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) for 585,786 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The holds 2,671 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI).