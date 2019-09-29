Bridgewater Associates LP Boosted Pvh (PVH) Holding By $22.20 Million; Shorts at Dynagas Lng Partners Lpunits (DLNG) Lowered By 13.99%

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased Pvh Corp (PVH) stake by 83.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bridgewater Associates Lp acquired 236,173 shares as Pvh Corp (PVH)’s stock declined 30.70%. The Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 517,571 shares with $48.98M value, up from 281,398 last quarter. Pvh Corp now has $6.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $87.72. About 764,549 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees 1Q EPS $2.13-EPS $2.18; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA REV INCREASED 13% (ALSO ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS) TO $464 MILLION FROM LAST YR; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 4%; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY REVENUE IN THE CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS INCREASED 23% TO $977 MILLION; 28/03/2018 – International Sales of Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger Hand PVH Earnings Beat; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – FULL YEAR 2018 EPS NOW INCLUDES A REDUCED POSITIVE IMPACT OF $0.12 PER SHARE RELATED TO FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION; 22/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named to Fortune Magazine’s 2018 List of America’s 500 Largest Corporations; 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp 1Q Net $179.4M; 29/05/2018 – S&P: PVH Stable Outlook Reflects Good Cash Flow Generating Capabilities

Dynagas Lng Partners Lpunits (NYSE:DLNG) had a decrease of 13.99% in short interest. DLNG’s SI was 209,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 13.99% from 243,100 shares previously. With 110,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Dynagas Lng Partners Lpunits (NYSE:DLNG)’s short sellers to cover DLNG’s short positions. The SI to Dynagas Lng Partners Lpunits’s float is 1.05%. The stock increased 10.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1.83. About 515,428 shares traded or 518.40% up from the average. Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) has declined 82.17% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.17% the S&P500. Some Historical DLNG News: 16/05/2018 – DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP – QTRLY VOYAGE REVENUE $33.9 MLN VS $39.1 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Dynagas’ Outlook To Negative; 18/04/2018 – Dynagas LNG Partners Cuts Dividend to 25c; 24/04/2018 – DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP DLNG.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 27/04/2018 – DYNAGAS CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT B3 BY MOODY’S; 16/05/2018 – DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON UNIT $0.16; 05/03/2018 S&P: DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP ‘B’ RATING AFFIRMED; 24/04/2018 – Dynagas LNG Partners LP Declares Cash Distribution on its Series A Preferred Units; 30/04/2018 – DYNAGAS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/05/2018 – Dynagas LNG Partners 1Q Adj EPS 16c

Since May 31, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $10.60 million activity. NASELLA HENRY bought $502,293 worth of stock. On Tuesday, September 3 the insider CHIRICO EMANUEL bought $14,254.

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 42,540 shares to 4.05M valued at $168.72 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) stake by 27,203 shares and now owns 1,778 shares. Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering PVH (NYSE:PVH), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. PVH has $164 highest and $7300 lowest target. $106.64’s average target is 21.57% above currents $87.72 stock price. PVH had 19 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 28. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $8000 target in Thursday, August 29 report. Nomura maintained PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) rating on Friday, May 31. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $9800 target. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9300 target in Thursday, August 29 report. As per Thursday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, May 30 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, April 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, June 3. The company was maintained on Friday, May 31 by Citigroup. As per Thursday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold PVH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 73.26 million shares or 5.79% more from 69.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile Com invested in 0.04% or 4,350 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 11,281 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Com invested 0.08% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Qs Ltd Company holds 917 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Kbc Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 24,697 shares. Pacific Glob Invest Management accumulated 12,773 shares. Blackrock reported 5.07 million shares stake. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank stated it has 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Axa holds 0% or 2,851 shares in its portfolio. 1.38 million are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc has invested 0.01% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership owns 81,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs holds 0% or 3,057 shares in its portfolio.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $64.95 million. The firm owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers. It currently has negative earnings. As of March 20, 2017, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 913,980 cubic meters.