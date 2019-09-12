Bridgewater Associates LP Boosted Its Sealed Air New (SEE) Holding; As Targa Resources (TRGP) Market Value Declined, Marathon Capital Management Lifted Stake

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 32.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 15,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 61,965 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43M, up from 46,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.21. About 962,862 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 332.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 50,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 65,545 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.80 million, up from 15,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 368,295 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Board Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.45 TO $2.55; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sealed Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEE); 17/05/2018 – SEALED AIR: NAMES JERRY R. WHITAKER NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.46, REV VIEW $4.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Selects Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $12.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 211,914 shares to 163,204 shares, valued at $21.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 51,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,256 shares, and cut its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan Co invested in 0% or 19,712 shares. Chilton Mgmt Llc owns 7,828 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 220,190 shares. Korea Inv Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Mcmillion Management holds 0.02% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Lc holds 14,119 shares. And Management stated it has 920 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 216 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 318,039 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Moreover, Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 209,049 were reported by Eagle Advsrs Lc. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 0% or 3,875 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Cornerstone holds 0% or 323 shares.