Bridgewater Associates LP Boosted Its Holding in Mosaic Co New (MOS) as Share Price Declined; J2 Global (JCOM) Stake Maintained by Brave Asset Management Inc

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 14,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 83,856 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26 million, up from 69,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $87.84. About 422,236 shares traded or 25.28% up from the average. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 05/03/2018 Campaigner® Launches Landing Pages to Help Marketers Take Customer Engagement One Click Further; 09/04/2018 – J2 Global Names Dan Stone as Pres of Its Everyday Health Division; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.95 TO $6.25, EST. $6.11; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in J2 Global; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.22, EST. $1.20; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.95-Adj EPS $6.25; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global 1Q EPS 38c; 09/04/2018 – j2 Global Expands Executive Team with Key New Hire; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $280.6 MLN VS $254.7 MLN

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 88.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 373,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The hedge fund held 792,697 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.65M, up from 419,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.54. About 3.87M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS); 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $423,564 activity. Freeland Clint also bought $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10. The insider Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550. 2,089 shares were bought by Koenig Emery N., worth $50,022 on Friday, May 10.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mosaic returns to full production at Brazil mines – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Mosaic (MOS) Fertilizantes Announces Return to Full Production at AraxÃ¡ and Tapira Mines – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nutrien: Better Than Mosaic On The Benjamin Graham Radar – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The Mosaic Company’s (NYSE:MOS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 8,228 shares to 2.20 million shares, valued at $625.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 212,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,439 shares, and cut its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG).

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $179.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,422 shares to 78 shares, valued at $14,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,281 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.