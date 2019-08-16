Bridgewater Associates LP Boosted Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) by $326,646; Financial Architects Increased Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $595,365

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 8.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 12,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 146,634 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, up from 134,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 60.93M shares traded or 20.29% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – Bank of America’s global capital markets head departs for Silver Lake; 15/05/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 28/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO HAVE TWO MANAGING DIRECTORS IN LONDON DEPART; 26/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch B.V. Files Annual Financial Report; 09/05/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Supports R1 RCM Acquisition of Intermedix; 11/04/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo faces big fine… BofA to halt lending to some gun makers; 01/05/2018 – Infusion of Newest Blockchain Technology into Growing Number of Industries Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities; 16/03/2018 – German home shopping channel HSE24 attracts suitors; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS UNDISCLOSED AGREEMENTS ENABLED BANK TO CONCEAL FROM CLIENTS OVER FIVE YEARS THAT IT SECRETLY ROUTED THEIR ORDERS FOR EQUITY SECURITIES TO THOSE FIRMS; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America profitability boosted by tax cuts and higher rates

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 1044.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 10,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 11,445 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $653,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 9.03M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 08/05/2018 – CFIUS reform: Clock ticking for Congress to act by August recess –; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm and NXP Agree, at MOFCOM Request, to Withdraw and Refile Application for Chinese Regulatory Approval; 18/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm chief aims to build support for takeover bid; 15/03/2018 – Balancing act: Chip giant Qualcomm caught between Washington and Beíjing; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom withdraws $142bn offer for Qualcomm after Trump block; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Qualcomm sale to Broadcom over security concerns

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Rockland Trust holds 24,344 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Conning reported 1.47% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Trust Department Mb Bancorporation N A reported 100 shares. Nbt State Bank N A stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Atria Invests Ltd Co reported 15,466 shares. 1.47 million are held by Susquehanna Int Limited Liability Partnership. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 0.31% or 30,000 shares. Choate Investment Advsrs stated it has 4,929 shares. Interocean Capital Ltd Co has invested 1.79% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). First Limited Partnership reported 0.3% stake. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com reported 0.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Jag Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% or 22,865 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust has 0.36% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 100,888 shares.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 4,973 shares to 84,859 shares, valued at $6.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call).

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 490,765 shares to 334,117 shares, valued at $9.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 72,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,820 shares, and cut its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greylin Inv Mangement Inc holds 2.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 331,250 shares. Sageworth Tru Company has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Boltwood Capital Management holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 9,352 shares. Cadence Natl Bank Na owns 34,587 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Aristotle Mgmt Limited Liability holds 3.06% or 18.67 million shares. The Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Management has invested 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 142,099 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Inc stated it has 0.32% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Focused Investors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 4.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Edgemoor Inv holds 0.6% or 165,522 shares in its portfolio. Beacon Fincl Gp, Texas-based fund reported 13,477 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 1.23% or 27.92 million shares in its portfolio. Coe Capital Mgmt Llc reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Barometer Capital Management has 14,800 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Schaller Investment holds 0.2% or 9,908 shares.

