Bridgewater Associates LP Boosted By $2.05 Million Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake; OCI N.V. SHS NETHERLANDS (OCINF) SI Decreased By 1.74%

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 6.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgewater Associates Lp acquired 38,770 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 636,180 shares with $34.31 million value, up from 597,410 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $80.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $61.69. About 2.73 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH

OCI N.V. SHS NETHERLANDS (OTCMKTS:OCINF) had a decrease of 1.74% in short interest. OCINF’s SI was 950,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.74% from 967,600 shares previously. With 1,200 avg volume, 792 days are for OCI N.V. SHS NETHERLANDS (OTCMKTS:OCINF)’s short sellers to cover OCINF’s short positions. It closed at $22.6 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) stake by 68,584 shares to 48,814 valued at $6.33M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 97,653 shares and now owns 239,410 shares. Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Augustine Asset Mngmt Inc reported 7,831 shares stake. Pentwater Cap Mngmt LP has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us has 327,408 shares. Citizens And Northern has 38,547 shares. Paradigm Asset Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 8,620 shares. 15,693 are owned by Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 339,846 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has 17,459 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 8,915 are held by Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.18% stake. Wunderlich Managemnt invested in 0.11% or 2,846 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar, Rhode Island-based fund reported 24,461 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 1.40 million shares or 0.28% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 3.55 million shares.

Among 12 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $74.50’s average target is 20.77% above currents $61.69 stock price. CVS Health had 22 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29. Raymond James maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Thursday, April 18 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, March 4. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $68 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. Argus Research maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CVS in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. 3,410 shares valued at $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas fertilizers and industrial chemicals to agricultural and industrial customers. The company has market cap of $4.79 billion. It operates through OCI Partners, IFCo, OCI Nitrogen and Trading, and North Africa divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers anhydrous ammonia in liquid and gaseous form, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as distributes crystalline and granular ammonium sulphate.