Bridgewater Associates LP Boosted Bb&T (BBT) Position By $4.86 Million; Carbonite Has 1.28 Sentiment

Carbonite Inc (CARB) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.18, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 74 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 58 sold and decreased their holdings in Carbonite Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 31.24 million shares, down from 32.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Carbonite Inc in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 40 Increased: 47 New Position: 27.

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased Bb&T Corp (BBT) stake by 277.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgewater Associates Lp acquired 105,728 shares as Bb&T Corp (BBT)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 143,814 shares with $6.69 million value, up from 38,086 last quarter. Bb&T Corp now has $37.80B valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.35. About 4.33 million shares traded or 1.33% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering BB\u0026T (NYSE:BBT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. BB\u0026T had 17 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Monday, March 11. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $55 target in Monday, March 4 report. Bank of America upgraded the shares of BBT in report on Friday, February 8 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, February 11 by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10.

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) stake by 34,128 shares to 132,460 valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) stake by 68,584 shares and now owns 48,814 shares. Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) was reduced too.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity. 3,890 shares valued at $198,546 were bought by Graney Patrick C III on Thursday, February 28.

The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $17.37. About 1.06M shares traded or 64.42% up from the average. Carbonite, Inc. (CARB) has declined 47.80% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Carbonite; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite Closes Acquisition of Mozy, Inc. from Dell Technologies Inc; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj Rev $78M-$80M; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180818: Carbonite, Inc.; Dell Technologies Inc; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.51 – $1.59; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q EPS 40c; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 BUSINESS BOOKINGS $223.8 – $234.8 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud backup and restore solutions to small and medium sized businesses, and clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $598.34 million. It offers data protection solutions, such as cloud, hybrid and on-premise backup and restore, disaster recovery as a service , and email archiving. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solutions include Carbonite Computer Backup, which automatically back up files directly to the cloud and include various devices; and Carbonite Server Backup that provides cloud and hybrid backup for physical and virtual servers with advanced management capabilities comprising scheduling, retention, bandwidth and compression settings, and detailed monitoring and reporting through personalized server dashboard.

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CARB’s profit will be $12.06M for 12.41 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.